Illumynt Expands Ohio Operations To Support Growing Demand For Advanced Technology Lifecycle Services

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--illumynt, a technology-driven lifecycle management company specializing in advanced diagnostics, repair, component recovery and secure processing, today announced the expansion of its Columbus-area operations to approximately 200,000 square feet, significantly increasing the company's capacity to support the rapidly evolving requirements of AI infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, OEMs and enterprise technology environments.

The expanded campus will provide additional capacity to scale

As AI infrastructure accelerates hardware refresh cycles and introduces higher-value, more technically complex assets into the secondary market, traditional disposition models are increasingly insufficient. Recovering maximum value requires deeper diagnostics, engineering expertise, component-level recovery and greater visibility throughout the asset lifecycle.

“AI is fundamentally changing both the value and complexity of the technology entering the recovery lifecycle,” said Jörg Herbarth, CEO of illumynt.“Our expansion in Ohio gives us the scale and technical environment to continue investing in the engineering, automation and recovery capabilities our customers increasingly require. It is an important step in building the infrastructure needed to support the next generation of technology lifecycle management.”

Expanding Capacity for the AI Infrastructure Era

The expanded operation is designed to support illumynt's growing portfolio of advanced lifecycle capabilities, including engineering-grade diagnostics and testing, repair and refurbishment, component recovery, secure data-bearing asset processing, serialized asset tracking, value optimization and sustainability reporting.

The campus will also include illumynt's Innovation Center, a dedicated environment for developing, testing and scaling new approaches to recovering value from increasingly complex technology assets.

The Innovation Center will serve as a development and testing environment for Talorem, enabling illumynt engineers to evaluate emerging hardware, develop new diagnostic and recovery processes, and move successful innovations into production-scale operations.

The expansion reflects illumynt's broader evolution from traditional IT asset disposition toward a technology-driven lifecycle management model designed around the economics and technical requirements of modern AI and compute infrastructure. This includes expanded capabilities for liquid-cooled systems, where diagnostics and testing must account for the thermal conditions under which high-performance hardware operates. These capabilities enable more accurate evaluation, grading and value recovery of advanced components.

“Scale alone isn't enough,” Herbarth added.“The opportunity is to combine operational scale with engineering depth and technology that allows us to understand an asset more precisely, determine its highest-value next use and recover more value before recycling becomes the only option.”

The expanded Ohio campus will support illumynt customers across North America and its global network as the company continues to invest in technologies and processes designed to extend asset life, improve financial recovery and reduce environmental impact.

About illumynt

illumynt is a technology-driven lifecycle management partner built for AI infrastructure, hyperscalers, OEMs and enterprise environments. Through advanced diagnostics, engineering-grade repair, component recovery, secure processing and data-driven value optimization, illumynt helps organizations extend technology lifecycles and recover greater financial and environmental value from retired and excess assets.

For more information, visit illumynt.

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