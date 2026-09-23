GTN And Solidus Labs Announce Landmark Surveillance Partnership

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- GTN, the global fintech, and Solidus Labs, the category-definer in multidimensional market integrity, today announced a landmark partnership that deploys Solidus Labs' HALO platform across GTN's operations.

Under the partnership, HALO is deployed across GTN's global order book, delivering integrated trade surveillance and transaction monitoring across equities, fixed income, derivatives, FX and digital/crypto assets.

This means for brokers, banks, asset managers and fintechs, the era of surveillance as a barrier to market participation is over.

Beyond GTN's internal compliance operations, this partnership introduces a surveillance layer that lets GTN's 500+ clients access dedicated HALO tenants through GTN's infrastructure. This embeds institutional-grade surveillance capabilities into the infrastructure that those firms already run their business on.

Rather than each client independently procuring, integrating and running a surveillance stack, GTN's model lets firms across its institutional client network access HALO through GTN's existing infrastructure. This reduces implementation friction, increases speed-to-market and delivers institutional-grade coverage.

Lawrence Deju-Wiseman, Global Head of Surveillance and RegTech, GTN, says:

“Market access and market integrity are two sides of the same coin. Now, through institutional-grade surveillance by Solidus Labs, we're delivering both to our clients, combining our surveillance operations team and the technology of Solidus Labs into a client-facing product.”

“We are committed to our clients' goals and success, without adding complexity. We can now let clients access strong surveillance technology, understand their risk exposure and speed up risk-aligned trade flow across markets and asset classes.”

Asaf Meir, Founder and CEO, Solidus Labs, says:

“GTN connected clients across the world's most dynamic markets and gave them infrastructure worthy of the opportunity. Solidus Labs can now build on that to make institutional-level trust directly available to GTN's clients.”

“Together, through surveillance, we're not just elevating compliance across the GTN network; we're redefining what the standard looks like for global markets.”

About GTN

GTN is the global fintech infrastructure powering limitless investment through a unified API-first architecture. By combining cloud-native technology with deep institutional expertise, GTN provides brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with brokerage infrastructure spanning 90+ markets and 8 asset classes through a single API, enabling partners to create the next generation of investing and trading experiences.

From fractional trading and micro-portfolios, including $1 fractional bonds, to full-service brokerage, GTN automates the investment lifecycle from digital onboarding to post-trade settlement. As a single counterparty, GTN reduces technical and regulatory burdens, enabling investment banks, brokerage firms, and wealth management firms to scale without having to build technology from scratch.

With over 600 professionals across 14 countries, and serving 500+ clients globally, we're united by one mission: transforming the accessibility of investment and trading opportunities for all.

Regulated across six jurisdictions (FCA, DFSA, MAS, FINRA, FSCA, SFC), GTN is backed by strategic investors including IFC (World Bank Group) and SBI Ventures Singapore. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn: .

About Solidus Labs

Born in crypto and built for Wall Street, Solidus Labs is the gold standard for multidimensional market integrity and trade surveillance. Founded in 2018 by Goldman Sachs veterans, the company merges institutional rigor with crypto-native innovation and Agentic AI to reinvent compliance for the modern financial era.

At the core is HALO, an AI-powered risk-based platform trusted by financial institutions, crypto firms, and many regulators globally to drive proactive, intelligence-led oversight across any product, venue, or asset class. For more information, visit .

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