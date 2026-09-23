Corient Expands To Cayman Islands With Acquisition Of Fortcay Family Office Advisory

FortCay, founded by Billy Harty and Matt Houghton, serves 14 ultra-high-net-worth families representing approximately US$2.6 billion in client assets, providing comprehensive wealth management, estate planning and family office services.

The acquisition establishes Corient in the Cayman Islands, a leading international financial center and important hub for private wealth, extending the firm's reach in a strategically important market.

“A meaningful share of the world's most complex family wealth is structured and administered in the Cayman Islands,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Corient.“Many of our clients live, work, and invest across borders – establishing a presence in Cayman deepens our ability to serve them. The FortCay team has built an outstanding business, and we look forward to bringing their expertise to Corient clients around the world.”

“From the start, we felt that Corient shared our high standards and our commitment to putting clients first,” said Mr. Harty, Founder and Managing Director.“Their partnership model gives us access to the depth and scale of a global firm while creating new opportunities for our clients. We're excited about what lies ahead.”

Corient, established in 2020, operates under a client-first approach with complete fee transparency. Corient is distinguished in wealth management by its private partnership model, similar to those used by leading professional services firms. The structure gives clients access to the full breadth of expertise and resources across Corient rather than depending on a single advisor. Since its founding, Corient has grown to include more than 300 partners and over 2,700 employees managing approximately $572 billion globally on behalf of ultra-high- and high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses.

About Corient

Corient is the world's largest multi-family office and non-bank wealth manager focused on serving ultra-high- and high-net-worth clients. As the industry's only global professional services partnership, we combine the personal service and objectivity of a boutique with the scale and resources of a global institution. Our partnership model fosters collaboration over competition, bringing together the collective expertise of Corient to each relationship to deliver a transparent, client-first experience. As a fully integrated global firm, we deliver comprehensive solutions across investment management, wealth strategy and family office services to help clients simplify their lives, manage their wealth and establish lasting legacies. For more information, visit corient.

Corient refers to affiliated entities under common control of Corient Global HoldCo Limited.

Corient client assets reflect the aggregate assets of Corient Global HoldCo Limited (“HoldCo”) and include assets in which HoldCo has a majority or minority ownership interest, as well as assets from transactions that have been signed, but not yet closed and are subject to regulatory approvals. Firm assets related to HoldCo are current as of August 31, 2026. Firm statistics, including partner and employee headcount, are as of June 30, 2026. FortCay assets are as of July 31, 2026. Data reflect varying as of dates due to differing reporting cycles. Services are provided only in jurisdictions where authorized and may not be available in all locations or for all client types.

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