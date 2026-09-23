Copeland Completes Acquisition Of Dickson, Advancing Cold Chain Intelligence For Healthcare And Life Sciences - Aetoswir...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Copeland, a global leader in compression technologies and controls solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Dickson, a Chicago-based provider of environmental monitoring and compliance technology solutions for highly regulated life sciences and healthcare environments.

Increasing regulatory demands across the pharmaceutical and life sciences cold chain require continuous visibility from production through final delivery. Together, Dickson's cloud-native monitoring platform and Copeland's controls, monitoring and enterprise software solutions will enable a more connected, intelligent and compliant cold chain.

“We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues from Dickson into Copeland,” said Ross B. Shuster, CEO of Copeland.“The acquisition of Dickson further strengthens our ability to serve customers across every stage of the healthcare and life sciences cold chain, from pharmaceutical manufacturing through distribution and patient care.”

Enabling a Smarter, More Connected Cold Chain

Together, Copeland and Dickson bring complementary technologies that strengthen visibility, compliance and performance across the cold chain.

Meeting Critical Temperature Monitoring Needs: Combines solutions supporting biotechnology manufacturing, pharmaceutical distribution, healthcare, retail pharmacy and medical device environments. Enhancing End-to-End Visibility: Integrates environmental monitoring, software and compliance capabilities to help customers monitor conditions from production and storage through transportation and delivery. Reducing Risk and Product Loss: Provides actionable insights that help identify and address issues early, protecting food, pharmaceutical and other temperature-sensitive products throughout the supply chain.

"Our customers operate in highly regulated environments where precision, compliance and visibility are essential," said Rick Weiler, President and CEO of Dickson. "By joining Copeland, we are bringing together complementary technologies and expertise that support the monitoring and protection of temperature-sensitive products across increasingly complex supply chains.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

To learn more about Copeland and its cold chain solutions, visit Copeland.

About Copeland

Copeland is a global leader in compression technologies and controls solutions, with more than 200 million installations worldwide. We deliver reliability and innovation across heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), cold chain and industrial applications. With over 100 years of expertise and approximately 18,000 colleagues in 40+ countries, we are advancing the energy and refrigerants transitions while safeguarding high-value, perishable products – partnering with our customers at a global scale to help them achieve greater efficiency and sustainability. Learn more at copeland.

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