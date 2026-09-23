Eight Sleep Introduces Pod 6: The Smallest, Most Powerful Pod Yet. Now Starting At AED 7,999.

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today, Eight Sleep announced Pod 6, the sixth generation of its intelligent sleep system and its most ambitious yet. Rebuilt from the ground up, Pod 6 is the company's most significant hardware launch to date, with a Hub small enough to fit under most bed frames, 9-times more biometric sensors for enhanced data accuracy, new Solo sizes that put the Pod within reach of more sleepers than ever, and the fastest temperature response Eight Sleep has ever built. Starting at AED 7,999, it's the most accessible Pod in the company's history.

Pod 6 builds on more than a decade of sleep research by the company, plus now six generations of innovation since the original Pod launched in 2019. Along the way, Eight Sleep has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2026, and the Pod has been named twice to TIME's Best Inventions list, backed by more than 50 clinical studies and relied on nightly by professional athletes, entrepreneurs, and health-conscious sleepers around the world.

Half the size. Even more powerful.

The Hub, the Pod's central power system, has been rebuilt from scratch, with the electrical, mechanical, and software systems re-engineered together. The result is a product that fits under most standard bed frames without sacrificing any of the performance members expect. It's the biggest change to the Hub since Eight Sleep introduced the original Pod, and it's more powerful than ever, delivering up to 20% quicker relief from night sweats and chills.

Pod 6's thermal engine draws heat away through redesigned thermoelectric coolers (TECs) in the Hub, with optimized airflow and acoustic performance, delivering temperature adjustments 20% faster than any previous generation Pod. Each side of the Pod runs entirely on its own temperature and tracking: whatever one side is set to has zero effect on the other.

The new Hub also has an entirely new exterior, designed by renowned industrial designer Joe Tan. While it can disappear under the bed, its sleek, ribbed silhouette looks at home on or next to a nightstand.

"Our mission is to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Pod 6 is the strongest expression of that mission so far. It delivers better performance, better design, and better accessibility in one product, for more people than ever before," says Matteo Franceschetti, Co-founder & CEO at Eight Sleep.

9-times more sensors for increased accuracy

The Cover, the component of the Pod that goes onto any mattress, tracks heart rate, breath rate, HRV, snoring, sleep stages, and more from beneath the sleeper, no wearable required. In Pod 6, the Cover features 9-times more biometric sensors than Pod 5, going from two sensors to 18. That added density gives the system spatial resolution it didn't have before: it can distinguish signals from two people sleeping close together, or separate a sleeper's signal from a pet or child on the bed. The result is class-leading sleep stage classification, and heart rate, heart rate variability, and breathing rate that reach near parity with medical-grade references.

That same sensor data feeds Autopilot, Eight Sleep's AI engine, which learns each sleeper's patterns and automatically adjusts the Pod based on sleep stage, the environment, and the day's activity, without any manual input.

New Solo size. The Pod, now for one single sleeper.

Pod 6 is the first generation accessible to solo sleepers and smaller bedrooms thanks to the new Solo size. Standard Cover sizes fit the whole bed and are designed for one or two sleepers, while the new Solo size fits one side of a King bed. The Solo size is designed for one sleeper, making it ideal for anyone who wants the Pod's technology on only one side of the bed.

The lowest starting price for the Eight Sleep Pod

Pod 6 starts at AED 7,999 for the Solo size and AED 9,999 for Standard sizes. Pod 6 works with existing Eight Sleep add-ons, including the Blanket, Pillow Cover, and Base.

The company is introducing a price drop in this new generation thanks to engineering efficiencies, with those savings going straight to members. "The best technology improves by continuing to solve real user problems, and becoming smarter at solving them. Naturally, as Eight Sleep matures, we're following this curve with a Pod that's smarter, faster, and more affordable," says Sam Kang, Chief Product Officer at Eight Sleep.

Six generations and over one million nights of sleep improved later, backed by more than 50 clinical studies, the Pod stands out as award-winning sleep technology.

Pod 6 is available starting September 23, 2026, in over 37 countries at eightsleep.

Pricing and Availability

Pod 6 is available to order today at eightsleep, with the new Solo size starting at AED 7,999 and Standard sizes starting at AED 9,999. Pod 6 Solo is priced at AED 7,999 for one size: King (90 x 200 cm, fits one side of a King). Pod 6 (Standard) is priced at AED 9,999 for Queen, AED 10,999 for King, and AED 11,999 for Emperor. Pod 6 works with existing Eight Sleep add-ons, including the Blanket, Pillow Cover, and Base, sold separately at eightsleep. Every Pod 6 requires an Autopilot membership, Eight Sleep's software that tracks biometrics and automatically adjusts temperature, elevation, and sound throughout the night. Each Autopilot membership covers two individual sleeper accounts and is available in three tiers: Standard (AED 799/year), Enhanced (AED 1,199/year), and Elite (AED 1,499/year), which adds advanced well-being, cardiovascular, and respiratory monitoring. Warranty coverage is included in the Autopilot membership: Standard includes a 2-year warranty, while Enhanced and Elite both include an extended 5-year warranty. Eight Sleep is available in 37 countries, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, European Union (excluding Cyprus, Greece and Malta), Kuwait, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Singapore, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, China and United States (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and other US territories).

UAE membership pricing shown is annual only - monthly AED pricing was not available in the source pricing sheet; confirm with the regional team before publishing if a monthly rate is needed.

A year of momentum

Pod 6 lands on the back of the most active year in Eight Sleep's history. The company launched in China, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Singapore over the past year, bringing its footprint to 37 countries. China is growing 12x faster than any previous country launch to date.

Software kept pace with hardware. This year alone, Eight Sleep introduced Pregnancy Mode and Biological Age, along with Autopilot 4.0 which works as a personal sleep agent, predicting user needs and adjusting temperature and settings automatically through the night.

Eight Sleep is also advancing the Pod's path toward medical device status. The company is pursuing HTA clearance, the FDA equivalent in Abu Dhabi, for sleep apnea, and also U.S. FDA clearance.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the company that pioneered sleep fitness, bringing together technology, physiology, and data to unlock deeper sleep and better health. Its products are trusted by professional athletes, business leaders, and health-conscious consumers around the world. Eight Sleep has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2026, and has twice been named to TIME's Best Inventions. Its products are available in 37 countries at eightsleep.

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