AUD/USD Signal 23/09: At Risk Of A Deep Drop To 0.700
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7000. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7200. Add a stop-loss at 0.7000.
Meanwhile, energy prices have continued falling in the past few days. Brent, the global benchmark, dropped to $98, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to $89.86. Still, despite this, gasoline and diesel prices continued rising. The average gasoline price rose to $4.47, while diesel hit $6.52. Gasoline prices may hit the crucial resistance level of $5.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has come under pressure in the past few days. It dropped from a high of 0.7238 earlier this month to the current 0.7115.The pair has moved below the lower side of the rising wedge pattern. A wedge is a common bearish reversal pattern in technical analysis. It has also remained slightly above the 50-day moving average.The pair has formed a bearish pennant pattern, which is made up of a vertical line and a symmetrical triangle. Therefore, the path of the least resistance for the pair is bearish, with the initial target to watch being at 0.700. This retreat will be confirmed if it moves below the support level at 0.7100.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the top forex brokers in Australia for you to check out.
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