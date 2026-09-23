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GBP/CHF Forecast 23/09: Buy 1.0950, Target 1.1080
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am buying here, with a stop-loss at 1.09 and a target of 1.1080. The British pound has fallen a bit against the Swiss franc, as we are still in a situation where the carry trade could be a big boost.
The carry trade is a major mover of things, and this is a market that has been in an uptrend for quite some time. To the upside, we have the 1.1050 level offering resistance, and it could be a potential target.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBreaking down below the 50-day EMA would be bearish, and at that point, I would be watching the 1.09 level. All things being equal, this is a pair that pays you at the end of every day to hold it, and I do believe that one of the major drivers here will actually be the Swiss central bank, not the English central bank, as they are so much in the camp of hanging around the 0% interest-rate situation. They are extraordinarily stubborn when it comes to that, and there is no sign of Switzerland hiking rates at the moment.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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