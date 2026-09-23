USD/CAD: Why The Dollar Still Has The Upper Hand

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This currency pair has been moving higher, and the tone of the market has changed noticeably. The question now is not whether the pair has strength, but whether traders are becoming a little too comfortable with the move after such a sharp advance.

There are several reasons the US dollar remains attractive in this environment. That said, a market that has moved this quickly can still pause, pull back, and test the conviction of the buyers. It is worth remembering that even a strong trend rarely travels in a straight line forever and that is especially true of the USD/CAD currency pair the Current Move Matters

The interest-rate backdrop continues to lean in favor of the US dollar. Market expectations around the Federal Reserve have shifted in a more hawkish direction, with Kevin Warsh maintaining a hawkish stance. That keeps the possibility of higher US rates in the conversation, while Canada appears more likely to remain comparatively neutral.

Trade tension between the United States and Canada adds another layer to the situation. As long as tariff discussions remain strained, Canada faces an uncomfortable backdrop given the importance of the US market to Canadian exports. More than 70% of Canadian exports are sent to the United States, so this is not a small issue for the Canadian economy or the Canadian dollar.

In that type of environment, traders tend to favor the liquidity and perceived safety of the US dollar. That does not make this a one-way market, but it does help explain why USD/CAD has found buyers so consistently/CAD Price Action Shows Strong Momentum

From a technical standpoint, the market formed a double bottom near the 1.3750 level and has rallied sharply from that area. The move has been impressive, with only one red candle appearing during the recent advance before the market pushed through a shooting-star candle.

That is the type of price action that suggests buyers have been willing to step in quickly. The pair has not spent much time allowing sellers to build momentum, and that is generally a sign of a market that remains supported.

The first significant resistance area appears near 1.4150. Above there, the 1.4200 level comes into focus, an area that would complete the broader range seen previously. Those are levels where the market could begin to hesitate, particularly after the strength of the last week and a half.-p

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USD/CAD Price ChartThe Risk May Be Growing Complacency

The bullish case is straightforward, but it is also widely understood. Rate expectations, trade concerns, and broad US-dollar demand have all been working in the same direction. When that happens, traders can begin to assume that every dip is an easy buying opportunity.

That assumption can be dangerous near major resistance. Profit-taking does not need a complete change in the underlying story to appear. After a sustained run higher, some market participants may simply decide that the reward-to-risk ratio is less attractive near 1.4150 and 1.4200.

Oil remains another complication. The Canadian dollar can respond to oil-market developments, although the relationship is not as simple as it once was. The United States now produces roughly 14 million barrels of light sweet crude per day, meaning higher oil prices do not automatically create the same disadvantage for the United States that traders may remember from earlier cycles Could Change the Picture

A shift in the broader macroeconomic backdrop could challenge the current US-dollar advantage. In particular, positive developments in the Middle East could ease energy-inflation concerns and encourage traders to reassess how much Fed tightening needs to be priced into US rates.

That could narrow the perceived gap between the United States and Canada, especially if oil prices strengthen at the same time. Such a development would not automatically reverse the trend, but it could make the market less willing to chase USD/CAD at elevated levels.

For now, the structure remains constructive, but the market is approaching areas where it may need fresh reasons to continue higher and Key Levels Remain in Focus

Trade negotiations between the United States and Canada remain important, as do oil headlines and the changing view of relative interest rates. These factors have supported USD/CAD so far, but they can also introduce volatility quickly when sentiment is heavily positioned in one direction.

The coming sessions should show whether buyers can maintain control near resistance, or whether the pair needs a period of consolidation before the market decides on its next move.

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EURUSD Chart by TradingView