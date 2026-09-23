USD/CAD: Why The Dollar Still Has The Upper Hand
The first significant resistance area appears near 1.4150. Above there, the 1.4200 level comes into focus, an area that would complete the broader range seen previously. Those are levels where the market could begin to hesitate, particularly after the strength of the last week and a half.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>USD/CAD Price ChartThe Risk May Be Growing ComplacencyThe bullish case is straightforward, but it is also widely understood. Rate expectations, trade concerns, and broad US-dollar demand have all been working in the same direction. When that happens, traders can begin to assume that every dip is an easy buying opportunity.That assumption can be dangerous near major resistance. Profit-taking does not need a complete change in the underlying story to appear. After a sustained run higher, some market participants may simply decide that the reward-to-risk ratio is less attractive near 1.4150 and 1.4200.Oil remains another complication. The Canadian dollar can respond to oil-market developments, although the relationship is not as simple as it once was. The United States now produces roughly 14 million barrels of light sweet crude per day, meaning higher oil prices do not automatically create the same disadvantage for the United States that traders may remember from earlier cycles Could Change the PictureA shift in the broader macroeconomic backdrop could challenge the current US-dollar advantage. In particular, positive developments in the Middle East could ease energy-inflation concerns and encourage traders to reassess how much Fed tightening needs to be priced into US rates.That could narrow the perceived gap between the United States and Canada, especially if oil prices strengthen at the same time. Such a development would not automatically reverse the trend, but it could make the market less willing to chase USD/CAD at elevated levels.For now, the structure remains constructive, but the market is approaching areas where it may need fresh reasons to continue higher and Key Levels Remain in FocusTrade negotiations between the United States and Canada remain important, as do oil headlines and the changing view of relative interest rates. These factors have supported USD/CAD so far, but they can also introduce volatility quickly when sentiment is heavily positioned in one direction.The coming sessions should show whether buyers can maintain control near resistance, or whether the pair needs a period of consolidation before the market decides on its next move.
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