Kord Fire Protection Issues Fire Hydrant And Underground Piping Testing

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) STUDIO CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Kord Fire Protection is sharing guidance for California facility owners, engineers, contractors and fire protection professionals on inspection, testing and maintenance considerations for private fire hydrants and underground fire service piping.







Image caption: Showcases one of Kord Fire Protection's fire safety technicians.

Fire hydrants and underground piping form an essential connection between a property's water supply and systems including fire sprinklers, standpipes and fire pumps. Although much of this infrastructure remains out of sight during normal building operations, its condition can directly affect available water flow and pressure during an emergency.

The 2025 California Fire Code requires private fire service mains and appurtenances to be installed in accordance with NFPA 24 as amended by California. The code also requires private fire service mains and water tanks to be periodically inspected, tested and maintained. Private fire hydrants are identified for annual inspection and flow testing, while fire service main piping is subject to periodic inspection and five-year flow testing requirements.

Hydrant flow testing provides information about the available water supply under flowing conditions. During testing, technicians evaluate factors such as static pressure, residual pressure and water flow while observing the hydrant and associated equipment for operational deficiencies.

Specialized equipment can help manage the significant volumes of water released during these tests and support more controlled collection of field measurements. Kord Fire Protection technicians use professional hydrant flow-testing equipment, including equipment manufactured by Hose Monster, during applicable field testing operations.

Testing can also reveal issues extending beyond the hydrant itself. Unexpected pressure loss, restricted flow, valve problems, debris, corrosion or other performance changes can indicate conditions within underground piping or the larger water-supply arrangement that warrant additional evaluation.

From Darius Kordabadi, CEO of Kord Fire Protection, he gives out this guidance about the topic:“Fire hydrants and underground piping are easy to overlook because much of the system is either outside the building or below ground. Testing gives facility teams actual performance data and helps identify conditions that may not be visible during a routine walkthrough.”

Underground fire service work can include new installations, flushing, hydrostatic and acceptance testing, repairs, valve work, hydrant service and coordination with fire pumps and other water-based systems. Requirements vary based on the property, system configuration, local jurisdiction and Authority Having Jurisdiction.

Fire pumps are particularly dependent on a reliable water supply. Facilities evaluating hydrants or underground mains may also need to consider how available flow and pressure affect fire pump performance and the systems supplied by the pump. Additional information on fire pump inspection and testing is available at:

Kord Electric also provides resources and services related to commercial and industrial electrical infrastructure, including systems that support critical building operations. More information is available at:

Kord Fire Protection also maintains resources covering water-based fire protection systems and related testing. Information for Australian facilities is available at:

For California facility owners, maintaining accurate inspection and testing records is an important part of managing private fire protection infrastructure. Hydrants, underground mains, valves, fire pumps and connected systems should be evaluated as parts of the same water-delivery network rather than isolated pieces of equipment.

ABOUT KORD FIRE PROTECTION

Kord Fire Protection provides fire and life safety inspection, testing, maintenance, repair and installation services for commercial, industrial and institutional properties. Its work includes fire sprinkler systems, fire pumps, hydrants, underground fire service piping, alarms, extinguishers and specialized suppression systems.

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News Source: Kord Fire Protection

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