MENAFN - Market Press Release) Chetu Team Members Local Indian Community Walk to Support Akshaya Patra's School Meals in India September 22, 2026 5:01 am - Chetu Foundation Sponsors Walkathon at Markham Park to Provide Meals to Schoolchildren Every School Day

Chetu team members and the local Indian community joined The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA's National Walkathon: Walk to Feed Millions of Dreams at Markham Park last month to support school meals for children in India.

The Chetu Foundation sponsored the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA's National Walkathon, with Chetu team members and their families enthusiastically taking part.

The Chetu Foundation sponsored the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA's National Walkathon, with Chetu team members and their families enthusiastically taking part.

The Chetu Foundation, the charitable arm of Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, served as the National Presenting Sponsor, supporting Akshaya Patra's efforts to provide nutritious meals to more than 2.35 million children in India.

“The walkathon brought together people who believe that access to nutritious meals can help create stronger opportunities for children,” said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation.“The daily meals serve a dual purpose. In addition to providing meals for the children, many of whom might otherwise go without a meal, families often send their children to school just for the food.”

The Chetu Foundation supported this year's walkathon as its National Presenting Sponsor with a $100,000 donation. The contribution brings the Foundation's total support for Akshaya Patra to $360,000 since 2024. The Foundation has also helped strengthen the organization's meal-delivery operations by funding the purchase of 11 electric vehicles.

“We sincerely thank the Chetu Foundation, the Bansal family, and the Chetu team members for their generous support and continued commitment to Akshaya Patra's mission,” said Navin Goel, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA.“Their partnership strengthens our ability to engage communities in the effort to help provide nutritious meals to children and support their educational journey.”

Leonard Goffe, Analyst Relations Specialist, came out to help children in need.

“I believe in the Akshaya Patra mission,” Goffe said.“Giving these children meals and an education gives them hope and an opportunity for a better life.”

For more information about the Chetu Foundation and The Akshaya Patra Foundation, please visit chetufoundation and apusa, respectively.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, the Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of AI and digital transformation solutions. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change." For more information, visit chetufoundation.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's Track2AITM framework helps organizations move from AI assessment to deployment through eight strategic steps. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 10 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

About Akshaya Patra:

The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting the world's largest nonprofit-run school meal program. Every school day, Akshaya Patra serves freshly cooked meals to more than 2.35 million children in 24,000+ schools across India, using hunger relief as a pathway to education. A gift of $20 feeds one child for an entire school year. The organization holds a 4-star Charity Navigator rating. For more information, visit apusa.

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