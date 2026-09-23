MENAFN - Market Press Release) Salonist Brings AI Automation to Medspas, Cutting Manual Admin Work by 75% September 22, 2026 7:18 am - Salonist brings AI-powered automation to medspas with Saloni AI, helping reduce repetitive administrative work, streamline appointments and digital forms, improve client communication, and provide actionable business insights.

September 22, 2026 - Salonist, a cloud-based salon and spa management software provider, is expanding its AI-powered capabilities for medspas and aesthetic practices with automation designed to reduce repetitive administrative work and give teams more time to focus on clients and treatments.

Modern medspas manage a growing combination of appointments, treatment records, digital forms, staff schedules, payments, client communications, and follow-ups. When these activities are handled manually across spreadsheets, paper forms, and disconnected systems, administrative workloads can increase as a business grows.

Salonist brings these workflows together in a centralized platform while adding AI-driven capabilities through Saloni AI, its built-in artificial intelligence solution for salon, spa, wellness, and beauty businesses. Saloni AI enables business operators to interact with business data using natural-language questions and access reports, predictive analysis, and customer insights without manually working through multiple reporting screens.

For medspas and aesthetic clinics, Salonist also supports digital consent forms, patch-test records, medical-history forms, treatment documentation, appointment scheduling, and centralized client records. Digital forms can be configured and sent automatically when an appointment is booked, allowing clients to complete required information before arriving for their appointment.

“AI should remove repetitive administrative steps without making day-to-day operations more complicated,” said Neeraj Gupta, CEO at Salonist.“Our goal with Saloni AI and automation is to help medspa teams spend less time searching for information, managing repetitive tasks, and preparing reports, and more time delivering personalized client experiences. By bringing intelligent automation into everyday workflows, we're helping medspas operate more efficiently while maintaining a strong focus on client care.”

Salonist's automation capabilities can also support appointment confirmations, reminders, and client follow-up workflows. Businesses can create automated client communications based on factors such as service categories, timing, and visit history, helping reduce repetitive communication tasks and maintain consistent engagement.

The platform is designed to support businesses ranging from individual aesthetic practitioners to growing multi-location medspa and clinic operations. Salonist provides tools for managing appointments, staff schedules, client histories, digital documentation, payments, marketing activities, and business reporting from a centralized platform.

The company says the 75% figure referenced in the announcement represents the targeted reduction in manual administrative workload associated with applicable automated workflows. Actual results may vary depending on a business's existing processes, staffing structure, workflow configuration, and level of automation.

As medspas continue adopting digital technology to manage increasingly complex operations, Salonist is positioning AI automation as an operational layer that works alongside appointment management, client records, forms, payments, communications, and reporting rather than requiring businesses to manage multiple disconnected systems.

For medspa operators evaluating management technology, Salonist provides tools intended to simplify daily operations while giving owners and managers greater visibility into business performance and client activity.

About Salonist

Salonist is a cloud-based salon, spa, beauty, wellness, and medspa management platform designed to help businesses manage appointments, client information, staff schedules, payments, marketing, reporting, and other daily operations from a centralized system.

Its AI capabilities include Saloni AI, which provides natural-language access to business data, reporting, predictive analysis, and customer insights. Salonist also offers specialized functionality for aesthetic and medspa businesses, including digital forms, treatment documentation, client management, scheduling, and automated communication.

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