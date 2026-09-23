MENAFN - Market Press Release) Chetu Appoints Gibson Gentilhomme as Assistant Vice President of Operations September 23, 2026 4:50 am - Experienced Technology Executive Joins Chetu to Strengthen Operations, Leadership Development and Business Growth

Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions,?today announced that Gibson Gentilhomme has joined the company as Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Operations.

In his new role, Gentilhomme will report directly to Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations, and lead Chetu's Director of Operations team. He will partner closely with each director to strengthen delivery performance, grow their books of business, and build a stronger leadership bench across the organization.

Gentilhomme will also serve as a key partner to Chetu's Sales, Marketing, Strategy and Growth teams as the company continues to scale.

“Gibson brings more than 20-plus years of experience leading teams and growing technology and services businesses,” Khatri said.“He understands what it takes to build strong teams, improve how an organization operates and support continued business growth. We're excited to have him join Chetu and look forward to working with him as we continue to grow.”

As a seasoned C-level executive, Gentilhomme brings proven experience driving business development, sales, and revenue optimization. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in the growth and market success of three major technology startups, leading fundraising efforts and helping organizations achieve annual revenues exceeding $170 million.

“I'm looking forward to getting started at Chetu,” Gentilhomme said.“There is a lot happening across the company, and I'm looking forward to getting to know the teams, understanding what's working well and finding areas where we can improve. I'm excited about the opportunity and ready to get to work.”

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About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's Track2AITM framework helps organizations move from AI assessment to deployment through eight strategic steps. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 10 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

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