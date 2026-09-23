International Stars Gather In Hualien, Taiwan Arabian Post
HUALIEN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – Hualien, a destination on Taiwan's east coast known internationally for its mountain and ocean scenery, will host its major annual music event, the 2026 Hualien Moon-Met Indigenous Voices Concert, on September 26 and 27. This year's performers include NIEL, lead vocalist of the popular Korean boy band TEEN TOP; Aisa Senda, a Ryukyuan singer from Okinawa, Japan; Sheron Tan, an Indigenous singer from Sabah, Malaysia; and William So, Hong Kong's“King of Love Songs.” Spanning K-pop, Austronesian culture and Mandopop, the concert will be held at Hualien's well-known Dongdamen Square and reflects Hualien's long-standing openness to diverse cultures.
A Gift from Nature: Hualien's Mountains, Coastline and Indigenous Culture
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