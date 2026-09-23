International Stars Gather In Hualien, Taiwan Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Stars from Korea, Japan and Hong Kong Perform at the Moon-Met Indigenous Voices Concert, Opening a Season of Sustainable Tourism

HUALIEN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – Hualien, a destination on Taiwan's east coast known internationally for its mountain and ocean scenery, will host its major annual music event, the 2026 Hualien Moon-Met Indigenous Voices Concert, on September 26 and 27. This year's performers include NIEL, lead vocalist of the popular Korean boy band TEEN TOP; Aisa Senda, a Ryukyuan singer from Okinawa, Japan; Sheron Tan, an Indigenous singer from Sabah, Malaysia; and William So, Hong Kong's“King of Love Songs.” Spanning K-pop, Austronesian culture and Mandopop, the concert will be held at Hualien's well-known Dongdamen Square and reflects Hualien's long-standing openness to diverse cultures.

A Gift from Nature: Hualien's Mountains, Coastline and Indigenous Culture

<p> With the towering gorges of Taroko National Park, the blue Pacific coastline and a pleasant climate throughout the year, Hualien has long been a first choice for international travelers exploring Taiwan's natural scenery. In addition to its natural landscapes, Hualien has a rich Taiwanese Indigenous cultural heritage. This year's concert is combined with an Indigenous-themed market, allowing visitors from abroad to explore the mountains, coastline and Indigenous communities during the day, then walk in the moonlight in the evening, sample local night market food and try Indigenous handicrafts, with music and nature as the backdrop.</p>See also East West Barbershop: Bringing Vietnamese Barbering to Europe Through Skill and Identity. <p> <b> A Full Second Half of the Year: A Different Theme Each Month</b></p><p> As autumn sets in, Hualien is presenting a series of international themed events in the second half of the year, inviting travelers from around the world to experience Hualien in every season:</p> <ul> <b> September – Moon-Met Indigenous Voices Concert:</b> Artists from Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan come together for an international concert celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival. <b> October – Indigenous Culture and K-Pop Crossover Festival:</b> Continuing the momentum, October brings a crossover concert that combines traditional Taiwanese Indigenous culture with Korean pop music (K-pop), bringing together striking visuals and sound. <b> November – Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Festival:</b> With winter approaching, the Hot Spring Festival in November invites visitors to enjoy Hualien's high-quality natural hot springs and relax in a mountain setting for a restorative break. <b> December – Hualien Pacific Tourism Festival (New Year's Eve Concert):</b> The final major event of the year, Hualien's New Year's Eve celebration attracts tens of thousands of visitors annually and is an excellent opportunity for international travelers to experience New Year's Eve in Taiwan.</ul> <p> <b> An Ideal Destination for International Travelers: Countdown Celebrations and Relaxing Travel</b></p><p> In addition to well-developed tourism facilities and abundant natural and cultural resources, Hualien offers subsidy programs specifically for international travelers, and its range of themed events in the second half of the year provides an excellent opportunity to experience Taiwanese culture in depth. The New Year's Eve celebration in December is particularly well suited to travelers planning a year-end holiday abroad, offering the chance to welcome the new year amid Hualien's mountain and ocean scenery and festive atmosphere.</p>See also Hong Kong sets out initiatives to secure long-term development of pillar industries <p> Hualien warmly invites travelers from around the world to take advantage of the peak travel season in the second half of the year and plan a trip to experience its natural scenery, rich culture and international performances.</p><p> <b> EVENT INFORMATION</b></p> <ul> <b> Event:</b> 2026 Hualien Moon-Met Indigenous Voices Concert <b> Dates:</b> Saturday, September 26 to Sunday, September 27, 2026 <b> Time:</b> 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. <b> Venue:</b> Dongdamen Square, Hualien City, Taiwan <b> Event information:</b> Hualien Indigenous Peoples Department (Facebook page) or the official event website. <b> Official tourism website:</b> Hualien Tourism Information Website <b> Subsidy information for international travelers:</b> Hualien International Affairs and Press Center</ul> <p>Hashtag: #Hualien #MoonMetIndigenousVoicesConcert #SustainableTourism</p>-p/> <br /> <br /><p></p><p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>