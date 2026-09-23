Softbank Markets Jumbo AI Bonds At Record Yields Arabian Post
The Tokyo-based group is seeking $10 billion through three dollar tranches and €1 billion through two euro tranches. Price discussions for the dollar bonds point to yields of 8.75% to 8.875% for $1 billion of 31⁄2-year notes, 9.375% to 9.5% for $4.5 billion of 51⁄2-year securities and 9.75% to 9.875% for $4.5 billion of 71⁄2-year debt.
Those levels, if maintained when the bonds are priced, would represent SoftBank's highest yields for dollar securities with those maturities. The figures remain preliminary and can change before pricing, which is scheduled for September 24, with settlement expected on September 29.
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