Blackrock Sees Up To $100Bn Staying In Gulf Arabian Post
BlackRock expects Gulf investors to redirect as much as $100 billion towards their home markets, creating opportunities in infrastructure and assets opened to private capital.
The figure is an estimate of capital that might otherwise have flowed overseas, according to the BlackRock Investment Institute. It is not a commitment by BlackRock to invest $100 billion, despite that interpretation appearing in a report on the firm's regional outlook. BlackRock estimates that $50 billion to $100 billion could be redirected inward in the near term as Gulf sovereign wealth funds give greater weight to domestic priorities.
Ben Powell, the institute's chief investment strategist for the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, said the region's financial position gives investors room to make that shift. He described domestic deployment as an opportunity rather than an urgent requirement, while pointing to some diversification away from US assets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment