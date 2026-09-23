Hongkong Land Foundation Launches The Central Spark Series, Reimaging Central Through People, Place, And Culture Arabian Post

Commits HK$14 million over two years to empower more than 38,000 beneficiaries. Incubates three inaugural community projects, bridging young people and the wider community.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – The Hongkong Land Foundation (“the Foundation”) today announced the launch of“The Central Spark Series” with three winning projects selected from its“AI for Good” Hackathon. Together with its other ongoing initiatives, these projects form part of Hongkong Land's HK$14 million commitment over the next two years to benefit more than 38,000 people across Hong Kong. The Central Spark Series also aligns with the HKSAR Government's 2026 Policy Address, supporting its strategic vision for the renewal of Central as well as its agenda to strengthen people's livelihood and foster a more inclusive society.

The Central Spark Series' official launch ceremony brought together leaders from across government and the public sector, academia, social enterprise, and commerce. Officiating and attending guests demonstrating this cross-sector collaboration included Mr Ho Kai Ming, JP, Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare; Ms Grace Chan Man-yee, Member of the 8th Legislative Council (Social Welfare Functional Constituency); Ms Jeanne Cheng, JP, District Officer (Central and Western District); Mr Ivan Ho, Harbourfront Commission Chairman; Ms Sam Lam, Interim Director of the Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Prof Esterina Nervino, Associate Director of Global Governance & Innovation for a Shared Future at City University of Hong Kong; and Prof Howard Ling, Chief Consultant of Impact Incubator.

In March 2026, the Foundation organised the“AI for Good” Hackathon, a collaborative social innovation programme developed in partnership with The Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Ten NGOs and educational institutions pitched proposals to a panel of industry and community leaders. Three winning projects were selected: Central Connect by the Hong Kong Design Institute, Central as Canvas by Caritas Hong Kong, and Central POP ! by the Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation. These three projects form the foundation of The Central Spark Series, with further details outlined in the appendix.

The Central Spark Series leverages Hongkong Land's Central portfolio in the heart of Hong Kong as a dynamic platform for learning, public participation and community engagement. By bringing young people, NGOs, tenants, employees and the wider public into the district, it translates the Foundation's People, Place and Culture pillars into visible, on-the-ground experiences. Together, these projects demonstrate how different sectors can collaborate to build longer-term partnerships and create measurable social impact by creating more inclusive and resilient communities. They also nurture the next generation in art and culture, heritage and creativity, building a talent pipeline for Hong Kong's creative industries.

Beyond Hong Kong, the Foundation extends its reach into other communities where Hongkong Land operates. The Foundation recently backed the Cultural Legacy Innovation Challenge in Beijing, supporting local young people to reimagine the travel route along the Beijing Central Axis. The project promotes the city's heritage and history to residents and visitors from around the world. In addition to monetary support, Hongkong Land volunteers also give back to the community by offering their time and effort. This year, volunteers across Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Singapore and South Asia have contributed more than 3,000 hours to various projects.

Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, and Director of Hongkong Land Foundation, said“Businesses thrive only when their communities flourish. Through our Hongkong Land Foundation, we are committed to unlocking upward social mobility for the next generation through meaningful mentorship, networks, and opportunities. Central, Hong Kong has long stood as the preeminent financial district. Through the Central Spark Series, we will bring together non-profit, academia, talent, commercial partners, tenants, and the wider community to broaden that identity to help make it a vibrant hub for creativity, collaboration, and community.”

Hongkong Land has a longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility. Since its establishment in November 2020, the Foundation (formerly Hongkong Land HOME FUND) has committed more than HK$133 million in community initiatives benefiting more than 760,000 people. Working alongside its partners over the long term, Hongkong Land remains committed to creating lasting impact for the communities of Hong Kong and beyond.

Appendix: Winning projects of the Central Spark Series