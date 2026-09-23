Hongkong Land Foundation Launches The Central Spark Series, Reimaging Central Through People, Place, And Culture Arabian Post
|Project
|Details
|Central Connect by the Hong Kong Design Institute
|The project will activate Central as a living classroom, empowering the next generation to reimagine its rich history as a visionary blueprint for the future. Over 2,400 students will come to Central to get involved in learning activities such as urban sketching, film making and learning the history of the CBD.
|Central as Canvas by Caritas Hong Kong
|This project supports 300 young people with special needs to build confidence and practical art skills through guided art training and collaboration with local artists, tenants, Basehall and tramplus. Their creative work will be transformed into a moving tram gallery, bringing inclusive art into Central and enabling the wider public to experience the district's heritage and diverse community talent.
|Central POP! by the Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation
|The project engages around 1,600 young people, working alongside tenants and local artists to activate Hongkong Land's Central portfolio through art education, exhibitions, art stations, guided tours and live performances. Inspired by Central's history, architecture and public spaces, the project will create accessible cultural experiences for tenants, visitors and the wider community, enriching daily life in the district while nurturing young creative talent.
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Hongkong Land
Hongkong Land is a major listed property development, investment and management group. It focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. With over US$50 billion in assets under management, Hongkong Land's premium and ultra-premium mixed-use real estate footprint spans over 1.82 million sq. m. lettable area in operation and 1.57 million sq. m. lettable area under development, with flagship mixed-use projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. Established in 1889, Hongkong Land takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners and concentrating its portfolio where it can create the most value for tenants, customers and investors. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Singapore and Bermuda. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.Hongkong Land Foundation
The Hongkong Land Foundation was established in November 2020 (formerly the Hongkong Land HOME FUND) to underscore our long-term commitment to liveable cities and vibrant communities. Building on our legacy of innovation, placemaking, and sustainability, the Foundation focuses on three interconnected pillars: People, Place, and Culture. Through these pillars, we drive social engagement and community development, acting as a catalyst for meaningful social impact. We address long-term socio-economic challenges and enrich lives across the communities we serve – creating lasting positive change, enhancing well-being, and fostering shared prosperity and resilience wherever Hongkong Land operates.
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