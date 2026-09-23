AUSTRIACARD Delivers First Jaywan Payment Cards For Wio Bank In The UAE Arabian Post
Launched by Al Etihad Payments under the Central Bank of the UAE's National Payment Systems Strategy, Jaywan is the UAE's domestic card scheme, built to enhance the resilience, efficiency and sovereignty of the country's payments infrastructure - part of the UAE's broader vision to advance digital payments and strengthen its national financial ecosystem.
The cards were manufactured at AUSTRIACARD's Bucharest production facility and combine the company's secure payment card manufacturing expertise with Wio Bank's digital-first banking platform, giving Wio customers access to payment products issued under the Jaywan scheme.
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