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Huspy Commits $86 Million After Integra Acquisition Arabian Post


2026-09-23 02:19:13
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Huspy has acquired Italian credit intermediary Integra Finance and committed $86 million to Italy, marking the UAE-founded property technology company's entry into its fourth market and a stage in its European expansion.

The Dubai-based company said the investment, equivalent to about AED315 million, will support plans to build a mortgage finance and real estate business in Italy by combining Integra's distribution network with Huspy's artificial intelligence-led operating platform. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Italy joins the UAE, Spain and Saudi Arabia in Huspy's operating footprint. The company said it is now active across 15 cities, providing technology, services and support to real estate agents and mortgage advisers as it seeks to expand an AI-based operating system for property and home-financing professionals across Europe and the Middle East.

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The Arabian Post

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