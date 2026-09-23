Huspy Commits $86 Million After Integra Acquisition Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Huspy has acquired Italian credit intermediary Integra Finance and committed $86 million to Italy, marking the UAE-founded property technology company's entry into its fourth market and a stage in its European expansion.

The Dubai-based company said the investment, equivalent to about AED315 million, will support plans to build a mortgage finance and real estate business in Italy by combining Integra's distribution network with Huspy's artificial intelligence-led operating platform. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Italy joins the UAE, Spain and Saudi Arabia in Huspy's operating footprint. The company said it is now active across 15 cities, providing technology, services and support to real estate agents and mortgage advisers as it seeks to expand an AI-based operating system for property and home-financing professionals across Europe and the Middle East.

<p>Jad Antoun, Huspy's co-founder and chief executive, said Italy would play a central role in the company's next phase of growth as it increases its focus on Europe. The group plans to develop the Italian business through 2026 and 2027 while also entering additional markets and strengthening operations in Spain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.</p><p>Integra Finance gives Huspy an established local platform from which to expand. The company has more than 160 advisers and works with over 50 banking, financial and insurance partners. Its services include mortgages, personal loans, salary-backed lending, corporate finance and insurance-related products for individuals, professionals and businesses.</p><p>The Italian company has generated about €8 million in revenue after roughly three years of operations, according to information released with the transaction. Huspy said Integra was selected following an assessment of its management, adviser network, operating efficiency, market position and capacity to integrate with Huspy's technology and processes.</p>See also Abu Dhabi introduces Gulf-first digital skills card <p>Ziad Nassar, Huspy's co-founder and deputy chief executive, said Integra provided what the company viewed as a strong platform for its Italian launch. He said Huspy expected the combination of local expertise and its AI-native technology, operating systems and investment capacity to accelerate Integra's development and improve the property purchase and financing process for agents, advisers and customers.</p><p>Integra chief executive Enrico Quadri and chairman Samuele Lupidii said the transaction would combine the company's market experience and network with Huspy's technology and international reach. They said the partnership was intended to support further expansion of the Italian credit intermediation business and attract additional professionals to the platform.</p><p>Huspy's strategy in Italy follows an acquisition-led model used in other markets. It acquired mortgage broker Home Matters in the UAE in 2021 and Mortgage Direct in Spain in 2023, alongside smaller transactions, as it combined established local operations with its own technology and central operating systems.</p><p>The Integra deal is Huspy's fifth acquisition in credit intermediation, according to the company. Its European expansion began in Spain in 2022, giving the group experience in adapting its mortgage and real estate platform to markets outside the Gulf before the move into Italy.</p><p>The company was founded in Dubai in 2020 and has raised capital from international investors including Sequoia Capital, Balderton Capital, Founders Fund and Fifth Wall. Funding disclosed by the company and investors has supported expansion in mortgages, property services and technology as Huspy builds a model designed around brokers and agents rather than a purely consumer-facing property portal.</p>See also Middle East visitor spending projected to climb 57% <p>Huspy said Italy was chosen partly because of the scale of its property sector, its extensive network of real estate professionals and opportunities created by continuing digital adoption across the home-buying and mortgage process. The group plans to provide its AI-based tools to advisers and agents while integrating financing, property services and customer support.</p><p>The planned $86 million commitment is separate from the undisclosed purchase price for Integra Finance. Huspy has not published a breakdown showing how the Italian investment will be allocated among technology, hiring, acquisitions, marketing or network expansion.</p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>