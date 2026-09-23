Israeli Occupation In Southern Syria Expands Jordanian Concerns

MENAFN - Amman Net) The Israeli occupation of areas in southern Syria touches one of the most sensitive points in Jordan's water system, the Yarmouk Basin, given its importance to both Syria and Jordan.

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, King Abdullah II put the issue in particularly clear terms when he said that“any threat to Jordan's northern borders or to its water security is a threat to national security,” directly linking this to the new realities being imposed by Israel in southern Syria, including developments affecting vital water resources.

This royal reference reflects a geographical reality: Jordan cannot separate the security of its northern borders from the security of the resources reaching it from the north, alongside its legal and Arab position rejecting Israel's expansionist intentions in the region.

The Yarmouk Basin covers an area estimated at around 8,000 square kilometres and represents a major tributary of the Jordan River. It is also a major source of water reaching the King Abdullah Canal and supplying agriculture in the Jordan Valley.

Historically, annual flows of the Yarmouk River ranged between 400 million and 500 million cubic metres, but they have declined over recent decades as a result of reduced rainfall, increased groundwater abstraction, and the construction of dams and water infrastructure in the basin, in addition to Israeli uses of water from the Jordan River system.

Water relations between Jordan and Syria date back to agreements in the 1950s, which were later revised in 1987 and provided for the allocation of water and the establishment of joint projects to store and regulate Yarmouk waters.

However, these arrangements were not fully implemented over the past decades. Studies indicate that Syrian abstraction from the Yarmouk Basin exceeded the agreed quantities at various times, while the spread of wells, dams and water infrastructure, particularly during the years of war, reduced the flows reaching Jordan.

Jordan accused the Syrian side during the rule of Bashar al-Assad of expanding the drilling of wells and the construction of dams on Yarmouk tributaries, which, alongside climatic factors and other water uses, contributed to the decline in flows towards Jordanian territory.

“Israel” is a party to the water system linked to the Yarmouk Basin and the Jordan River, through stealing quantities of water and pumping them south towards the Negev through pipelines connected to Tiberias, affecting the flows available to Jordan.

With the Israeli occupation of areas in southern Syria, this issue has acquired a new dimension. Occupation forces are now present in strategic areas of southern Syria, including parts of Quneitra and areas close to water infrastructure and sources linked to the hydrological environment of the Yarmouk Basin.

The issue here is not only whether Israel is currently diverting Yarmouk waters for its own benefit, but also what the occupation gives it in terms of the ability to access land and facilities located within a shared water basin, influence population movements, and affect maintenance, agriculture and the management of water resources.

Israel has been connected to the Jordan River system and Lake Tiberias since the occupation of Palestine in 1948, and this system affects the regional water system.

The 1994 Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty also established detailed water arrangements, setting mechanisms for dealing with Yarmouk waters and the Jordan River, and cooperation in storage, data exchange, and the protection of shared resources from pollution and unauthorized abstraction.

Under Annex II of the agreement, Israel receives specified quantities of Yarmouk water, while Jordan receives the remainder of the flow according to seasonal arrangements, with additional arrangements for water and storage. The agreement also stipulates that neither party shall take measures that would cause harm to the other party's water resources.

The area surrounding the Yarmouk Basin has added importance because of the Al-Wahda Dam, which was built by Syria and Jordan to regulate shared waters. Reports and video footage have documented Israeli incursions reaching areas near the dam, which represents an important part of the shared water system between the two countries.

In Quneitra Governorate, there is a group of small and medium-sized dams that are important for agriculture and local water supplies. Data from the Quneitra Directorate of Water Resources indicate that the combined storage capacity of the governorate's dams reaches around 83 million cubic metres, including approximately 40 million cubic metres in Al-Mantara Dam and 31 million in Kodana Dam, in addition to Al-Raqad, Bariqa and Ruwayhina dams.

In January 2025, reports said Israeli forces entered the vicinity of Al-Mantara Dam, while media reports spoke of temporary control over it. Reports during 2026 also documented continued Israeli movements near these areas, including around Al-Mantara Dam.

The importance of these dams does not lie solely in their size, but in their location within an interconnected water and geographical network in southern Syria, close to the Yarmouk Basin and agricultural areas that depend on its resources.

For Jordan, these developments come at a time when it is facing a chronic water crisis. Per capita water availability in the Kingdom is among the lowest in the world, while population growth and the hosting of large numbers of refugees place additional pressure on limited resources.

The importance of the Yarmouk is also linked to the King Abdullah Canal and the Jordan Valley system, where Jordanian agriculture relies heavily on water from this system, while the Kingdom faces a growing gap between demand and available sources.

The National Water Strategy 2023-2040 indicates that the deficit in the irrigation sector alone could reach 364 million cubic metres annually by 2040 under one scenario, while domestic demand is expected to rise from 682 million cubic metres in 2020 to 991 million in 2040, against a supply that did not exceed 514 million cubic metres in 2020.

Jordan's water gap already exists, and the structure of this gap is structural, regardless of what is happening in Syria. For this reason, Jordan is trying to reduce its dependence on traditional sources through the National Water Carrier project, which aims to produce around 300 million cubic metres of desalinated water annually.

But desalination does not eliminate the importance of shared resources. Jordan will continue to need its share of the Yarmouk regardless of how far desalination projects advance, because giving up a transboundary water resource is not only about the amount of water available today, but also about water rights and strategic interests that may be difficult to recover later.

That is why what is happening in southern Syria matters to Jordan even if not a single drop of the water reaching it today changes.

The deeper risk concerns changes in the environment surrounding the resource itself, who has the ability to access its infrastructure, control the land around it, and influence the management of its waters in the future.