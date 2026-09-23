Italiano it Parmelin all'ONU,“le montagne possono essere superate” Original Read more: Parmelin all'ONU,“le montagne possono essere supe Español es El presidente de Suiza pide unidad ante la ONU Read more: El presidente de Suiza pide unidad ante l Português pt Presidente da Suíça defende diálogo em discurso na ONU Read more: Presidente da Suíça defende diálogo em discurso n العربية ar على منصة الأمم المتحدّة: الرئيس السويسري يدعو إلى الوحدة Read more: على منصة الأمم المتحدّة: الرئيس السويسري يدعو إلى ا

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss President Guy Parmelin has called on world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly in New York to“show that cooperation remains possible”. Drawing on Switzerland's experience as a multilingual nation, he said the county has learned to overcome its differences. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss president calls for unity at UN This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 09:10 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“A natural border can also become a place of passage,” said Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency role, on Tuesday.“Our experience has taught us that dialogue is not a sign of weakness.”

In his speech, he pointed out that cooperation does not impose its values or a single model, and that it holds great value when it creates partnerships, facilitates the sharing of knowledge and strengthens everyone's ability to act independently.

“It is less about doing for others than doing with them,” said the Swiss president.

World at a 'turning point'

The world finds itself at“a tipping point”, he declared.

“The most fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter – the prohibition of the use of force, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity – are being openly violated,” said Parmelin, who is also Switzerland's economics minister.

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