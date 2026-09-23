Swiss President Calls For Unity At UN
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Italiano
it
Parmelin all'ONU,“le montagne possono essere superate”
Original
Read more: Parmelin all'ONU,“le montagne possono essere supe
Español
es
El presidente de Suiza pide unidad ante la ONU
Read more: El presidente de Suiza pide unidad ante l
Português
pt
Presidente da Suíça defende diálogo em discurso na ONU
Read more: Presidente da Suíça defende diálogo em discurso n
العربية
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على منصة الأمم المتحدّة: الرئيس السويسري يدعو إلى الوحدة
Read more: على منصة الأمم المتحدّة: الرئيس السويسري يدعو إلى ا
“A natural border can also become a place of passage,” said Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency role, on Tuesday.“Our experience has taught us that dialogue is not a sign of weakness.”
In his speech, he pointed out that cooperation does not impose its values or a single model, and that it holds great value when it creates partnerships, facilitates the sharing of knowledge and strengthens everyone's ability to act independently.
“It is less about doing for others than doing with them,” said the Swiss president.World at a 'turning point'
The world finds itself at“a tipping point”, he declared.
“The most fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter – the prohibition of the use of force, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity – are being openly violated,” said Parmelin, who is also Switzerland's economics minister.More More Swiss oddities Why Switzerland has no head of state
This content was published on Jan 3, 2026 This annually rotating office is a Swiss peculiarity, found nowhere else in the world. So how exactly does it work?Read more: Why Switzerland has no head of
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