Sperisen Challenges Switzerland Over Lengthy Proceedings
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Erwin Sperisen saisit à nouveau la CEDH contre la Suisse
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Read more: Erwin Sperisen saisit à nouveau la CEDH contre la S
Sperisen is appealing against his most recent conviction by Geneva courts in September 2024, which has been pending before Switzerland's Federal Court for over 20 months, his lawyers said in a statement on Tuesday.
Two years ago, Geneva courts handed the 56-year-old a 14-year jail sentence for complicity in the murder of seven prisoners in a Guatemalan prison. According to the defence, this verdict“clearly constitutes an abuse of power”.More More Ex-Guatemala police chief convicted by Swiss court of prisoner murders
This content was published on Sep 12, 2024 Former Guatemala police chief has been convicted after a fourth trial in Switzerland.Read more: Ex-Guatemala police chief convicted by Swiss court of prisoner mu
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