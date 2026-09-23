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Sperisen Challenges Switzerland Over Lengthy Proceedings

Sperisen Challenges Switzerland Over Lengthy Proceedings


2026-09-23 02:18:15
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Former Guatemalan police chief Erwin Sperisen has once again challenged Switzerland before the European Court of Human Rights, claiming that the more than 14-year-long proceedings against him violate his right to a trial within a reasonable time. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Sperisen challenges Switzerland over lengthy proceedings This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 09:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Erwin Sperisen saisit à nouveau la CEDH contre la Suisse Original Read more: Erwin Sperisen saisit à nouveau la CEDH contre la S

Sperisen is appealing against his most recent conviction by Geneva courts in September 2024, which has been pending before Switzerland's Federal Court for over 20 months, his lawyers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Two years ago, Geneva courts handed the 56-year-old a 14-year jail sentence for complicity in the murder of seven prisoners in a Guatemalan prison. According to the defence, this verdict“clearly constitutes an abuse of power”.

More More Ex-Guatemala police chief convicted by Swiss court of prisoner murders

This content was published on Sep 12, 2024 Former Guatemala police chief has been convicted after a fourth trial in Switzerland.

Read more: Ex-Guatemala police chief convicted by Swiss court of prisoner mu

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