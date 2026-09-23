Français fr Erwin Sperisen saisit à nouveau la CEDH contre la Suisse Original Read more: Erwin Sperisen saisit à nouveau la CEDH contre la S

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Former Guatemalan police chief Erwin Sperisen has once again challenged Switzerland before the European Court of Human Rights, claiming that the more than 14-year-long proceedings against him violate his right to a trial within a reasonable time. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Sperisen challenges Switzerland over lengthy proceedings This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 09:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Sperisen is appealing against his most recent conviction by Geneva courts in September 2024, which has been pending before Switzerland's Federal Court for over 20 months, his lawyers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Two years ago, Geneva courts handed the 56-year-old a 14-year jail sentence for complicity in the murder of seven prisoners in a Guatemalan prison. According to the defence, this verdict“clearly constitutes an abuse of power”.

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