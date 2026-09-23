Swiss Senate Votes For 90% CET1 Capital Backing For UBS
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Ständerat sagt Ja zu schärferen Eigenmittel-Regelungen für Banken
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Read more: Ständerat sagt Ja zu schärferen Eigenmittel-Regelungen für B
The new rules are intended to tighten the“too-big-to-fail” framework in Switzerland. The Senate reached its decision on Wednesday by 29 votes to 16. In doing so, it opted for an approach proposed by a significant minority.
In the days leading up to the decision, UBS and major trade associations had publicly opposed this motion. A 90% requirement for Common Equity Tier 1 capital was not a compromise on the Federal Council's proposal, said UBS, adding that it would cause lasting damage to its competitiveness.
+ UBS global units must be backed by 'hard capital': SNB
UBS and several major business associations would have preferred the compromise drafted by the majority, which was ultimately rejected. Under this proposal, the bank would have had to underpin at least 50% of its foreign holdings with Common Equity Tier 1 capital. For the remainder up to 50%, AT1 (Additional Tier 1) bonds would have been permissible.More More Why a monster UBS bank scares Switzerland
This content was published on Mar 23, 2023 Some Swiss believe Credit Suisse should have been broken up and sold off in parts to foreign buyers to spread risk.Read more: Why a monster UBS bank scares Switze
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