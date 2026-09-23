MENAFN - Swissinfo) Roche's experimental obesity shot enicepatide cut both blood sugar and body weight in type-2 diabetes patients who were overweight or obese in a mid-stage trial. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Roche obesity shot reduced body weight by 15.5% in trial This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 10:02 4 minutes Bloomberg

Patients receiving the highest 24-milligram dose had a 2.65% reduction in HbA1c – a measure of blood sugar – and lost an average 15.5% of their body weight after 48 weeks with no plateau observed, Roche said.

The data“look competitive” against results for rival drugs in Phase 3 trials, Goldman Sachs analyst James Quigley and colleagues said. They cautioned, however, that they need to see detailed placebo-adjusted data and the results replicated in Phase 3 trials to confirm the benefit.

Roche shares fell 0.19% at the end of the trading day in Zurich.

The Swiss drugmaker is seeking to compete with Eli Lilly & Co and Novo Nordisk A/S with a once-weekly shot that works similarly to Lilly's Zepbound - by simultaneously activating the GLP-1 and GIP hormones involved in regulating metabolism. The global market for weight-loss drugs is estimated to reach as much as $150 billion.

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