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Miami Plastic Surgery Boom Lures Swiss Dermatology Giant

Miami Plastic Surgery Boom Lures Swiss Dermatology Giant


2026-09-23 02:18:14
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Galderma, the Swiss dermatology company, recently opened a new headquarters for the Americas in Miami, lured by the city's mix of high-income spenders and a booming plastic surgery industry that attracts visitors from around the world. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Miami plastic surgery boom lures Swiss dermatology giant This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 10:21 3 minutes Bloomberg

The firm, which has a market value of about CHF39 billion ($48 billion), took a full floor at 801 Brickell Avenue in the city's financial district. The space will allow for about 200 employees and Galderma has started with about 50 thus far, CEO Flemming Ornskov said in an interview. The new space is down the street from its prior – much smaller – Miami office.

Miami“has a lot of what we're looking for: dynamic, multicultural, growth-focused, diverse, aesthetic focus, consumer focus, and it also has a very good scientific basis,” Ornskov said.“And it's the one place where we can get everybody to travel to without moaning too much.”

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