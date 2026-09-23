Miami Plastic Surgery Boom Lures Swiss Dermatology Giant
The firm, which has a market value of about CHF39 billion ($48 billion), took a full floor at 801 Brickell Avenue in the city's financial district. The space will allow for about 200 employees and Galderma has started with about 50 thus far, CEO Flemming Ornskov said in an interview. The new space is down the street from its prior – much smaller – Miami office.
Miami“has a lot of what we're looking for: dynamic, multicultural, growth-focused, diverse, aesthetic focus, consumer focus, and it also has a very good scientific basis,” Ornskov said.“And it's the one place where we can get everybody to travel to without moaning too much.”More More New treatments 'A wild west': how one Swiss company aims to tame the botox boom
This content was published on Jul 22, 2026 Galderma, headquartered in canton Zug, is training thousands of doctors to administer jabs as the risk of botched procedures rises.Read more: 'A wild west': how one Swiss company aims to tame the botox
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