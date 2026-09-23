Lindt Pulls Plug On Dubai Chocolate Store Over Iran War Concern
Lindt's plans for the combined museum and retail outlet have been suspended“in light of the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East,” the Kilchberg, Switzerland-based company said in a statement.
The store had been a long time in the making, with chair Ernst Tanner telling Swiss newspaper Blick in February that it had taken two years to reach a deal with the government.More More Swiss chocolate giant Lindt's expansion plans face a cocoa price roadblock
This content was published on May 3, 2024 High cocoa prices could leave major factory expansion underutilised.Read more: Swiss chocolate giant Lindt's expansion plans face a cocoa price road
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