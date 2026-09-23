MENAFN - Swissinfo) Premium Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli has pulled its project for a flagship store in Dubai over concerns about the regional impact of the war in Iran. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Lindt pulls plug on Dubai chocolate store over Iran war concern This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 10:36 1 minute Bloomberg

Lindt's plans for the combined museum and retail outlet have been suspended“in light of the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East,” the Kilchberg, Switzerland-based company said in a statement.

The store had been a long time in the making, with chair Ernst Tanner telling Swiss newspaper Blick in February that it had taken two years to reach a deal with the government.

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