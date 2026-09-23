Study: Switzerland Remains Among Top Countries For Pensioners
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Schweiz ist nur noch das viertbeste Land für Pensionäre
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Read more: Schweiz ist nur noch das viertbeste Land für Pensio
Norway currently offers the best conditions for retirees, according to the“Global Retirement Index 2026” published on Wednesday by the French firm Natixis Investment Management. It is followed by Ireland and the Netherlands.
The ranking covers a total of 44 countries. Experts from the French financial institution analyse four criteria: retirement finances, material well-being, health and quality of life. In Switzerland, 400 private investors and 150 financial advisers were surveyed.High life expectancy
Switzerland comes second in the health category – outperforming all other countries in terms of life expectancy. The country ranks a respectable third in the area of retirement finances, with low interest rates on savings being the main downside.More Demographics Retiring in Switzerland
Low taxes, beautiful scenery, excellent health care: these are just a few of the reasons people come to Switzerland to retire.Read more: Retiring in Switze
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