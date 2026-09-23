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Swiss Heatwaves Linked To 600 Premature Deaths

Swiss Heatwaves Linked To 600 Premature Deaths


2026-09-23 02:18:13
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) This summer's heatwaves caused around 600 excess deaths in Switzerland. Even people under 65 were affected. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss heatwaves linked to 600 premature deaths This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 12:04 4 minutes Gina Buhl, SRF

Weekly mortality figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show just how severe the impact was during this summer, the hottest since records began in 1864. Between June and September, around 600 additional people died in Switzerland.

The first heatwave, at the end of June, proved the deadliest. This comes as no surprise to epidemiologist Martina Ragettli of the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH).

The first heatwave of the summer often has the strongest impact.“At the beginning of summer, we are not yet adapted to the heat,” says Ragettli. As the season progresses, the body gradually adjusts and is better able to cope with high temperatures.

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