Deutsch de Schokoladenindustrie hat laut Experten das Schlimmste hinter sich Original Read more: Schokoladenindustrie hat laut Experten das Schlimmste hinter

MENAFN - Swissinfo) After two difficult years, there are growing signs of a recovery in the chocolate industry, say experts. Cocoa prices have fallen significantly from their record highs and there are signs of increased demand. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Chocolate industry past worst of cocoa crisis, say Swiss experts This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 14:30 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Analysts at the Swiss bank Vontobel say the sector is close to a possible turning point.“We believe that the low point in sales volumes is now behind us,” they wrote in a report on the Swiss chocolate industry published on Wednesday. But they add that the recovery is still at an early stage.

The latest data nonetheless suggests that the long-awaited improvement in demand for chocolate may be on the horizon.

The crisis was triggered by a historic surge in the price of cocoa. In 2024, the price of cocoa rose at times to more than £10,000 (CHF10,900) per tonne. Poor harvests in West Africa, plant diseases and ageing trees led to supply shortages. Speculation on the commodities markets further exacerbated the situation.

Prices up to 50% higher

Manufacturers such as Lindt & Sprüngli responded with massive price hikes. According to Vontobel, leading suppliers have raised the prices of their products by a cumulative 25-50% since 2024. This increasingly took its toll on demand, with consumers turning more frequently to cheaper own-brand products.

Figures from Chocosuisse illustrate just how hard the shock has hit the Swiss industry. In 2025, the volume of Swiss chocolate sold fell by 7.9%, and exports by as much as 9.3%. At the same time, turnover rose by 11.8% due to the higher prices. Per capita chocolate consumption also fell by 2.7%.

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