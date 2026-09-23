Chocolate Industry Past Worst Of Cocoa Crisis, Say Swiss Experts
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Schokoladenindustrie hat laut Experten das Schlimmste hinter sich
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Read more: Schokoladenindustrie hat laut Experten das Schlimmste hinter
Analysts at the Swiss bank Vontobel say the sector is close to a possible turning point.“We believe that the low point in sales volumes is now behind us,” they wrote in a report on the Swiss chocolate industry published on Wednesday. But they add that the recovery is still at an early stage.
The latest data nonetheless suggests that the long-awaited improvement in demand for chocolate may be on the horizon.
The crisis was triggered by a historic surge in the price of cocoa. In 2024, the price of cocoa rose at times to more than £10,000 (CHF10,900) per tonne. Poor harvests in West Africa, plant diseases and ageing trees led to supply shortages. Speculation on the commodities markets further exacerbated the situation.Prices up to 50% higher
Manufacturers such as Lindt & Sprüngli responded with massive price hikes. According to Vontobel, leading suppliers have raised the prices of their products by a cumulative 25-50% since 2024. This increasingly took its toll on demand, with consumers turning more frequently to cheaper own-brand products.
Figures from Chocosuisse illustrate just how hard the shock has hit the Swiss industry. In 2025, the volume of Swiss chocolate sold fell by 7.9%, and exports by as much as 9.3%. At the same time, turnover rose by 11.8% due to the higher prices. Per capita chocolate consumption also fell by 2.7%.More More Food supply chains Villars CEO: 'The key is to boost our visibility while keeping costs under control'
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