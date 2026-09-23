Deutsch de Parlament verlangt Schwellenwert für die Wolfspopulation Original Read more: Parlament verlangt Schwellenwert für die Wolfspopul

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Lawmakers wants to set an upper limit on the size of the wolf population in Switzerland. If this threshold is exceeded, it should be possible to cull wolves in the affected region. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Parliament seeks limit on Switzerland's wolf population This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 14:47 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

After a vote in the Senate, the House of Representatives also passed a motion to this effect on Wednesday.

The lower chamber approved the motion tabled by Fabio Regazzi, a Centre Party senator from canton Ticino, by 116 votes to 73, with 6 abstentions. The Senate had already given its approval during the spring session. The Federal Council must now draw up a proposal on how to implement the plan; it has agreed to the mandate.

In recent years, the wolf population in Switzerland has grown exponentially, according to Regazzi's motion. It stated:“In 2010, there were around a dozen wolves in our country; today there are well over 300 and more than 30 packs.” The consequences for Alpine farming are becoming increasingly serious and are threatening traditional pastoral farming.

More More Number of wolf packs in Switzerland has risen to 43

This content was published on Jun 8, 2026 The wolf population in Switzerland continued to grow in 2025, rising to 43 packs.

Read more: Number of wolf packs in Switzerland has risen