Swiss Archaeologists Uncover Rare Medieval Heating System
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Archäologen finden in Basel einzigartige mittelalterliche Heizung
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Read more: Archäologen finden in Basel einzigartige mittelalterliche He
The heating system was uncovered in the courtyard of the former vocational school at Petersgraben 52, it was announced on Wednesday. It was located beneath the walls and mortar floors of the former medieval convent of Gnadental and is thought to have heated the community's dining hall.
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Based on architectural and historical considerations, the experts dated the system to the 13th to 14th centuries. According to a statement, the structure consisted of an underground chamber lined with stones for heat storage and a firebox channel beneath it. Warm air flowed into the room above through eight closable openings.A unique find in Switzerland
Such stone-chamber air-heating systems are extremely rare in Switzerland. The Basel find is said to be unique due to its almost complete state of preservation and is also considered one of the most significant examples in Europe. The find is to be incorporated into the renovation project at Petersgraben 52.More More Structures of 11th-century castle discovered in Switzerland
This content was published on Dec 1, 2025 A researcher has discovered the structures of a former castle near Uesslingen-Buch in northeastern Switzerland.Read more: Structures of 11th-century castle discovered in Switze
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