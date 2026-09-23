Deutsch de Archäologen finden in Basel einzigartige mittelalterliche Heizung Original Read more: Archäologen finden in Basel einzigartige mittelalterliche He

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Archaeologists in Basel have uncovered an almost intact medieval hot-air heating system during renovation work at the site of the former Gnadental monastery, a find described as unique in Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss archaeologists uncover rare medieval heating system This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 15:06 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The heating system was uncovered in the courtyard of the former vocational school at Petersgraben 52, it was announced on Wednesday. It was located beneath the walls and mortar floors of the former medieval convent of Gnadental and is thought to have heated the community's dining hall.

+ Why Switzerland is an archaeological treasure trove

Based on architectural and historical considerations, the experts dated the system to the 13th to 14th centuries. According to a statement, the structure consisted of an underground chamber lined with stones for heat storage and a firebox channel beneath it. Warm air flowed into the room above through eight closable openings.

A unique find in Switzerland

Such stone-chamber air-heating systems are extremely rare in Switzerland. The Basel find is said to be unique due to its almost complete state of preservation and is also considered one of the most significant examples in Europe. The find is to be incorporated into the renovation project at Petersgraben 52.

More More Structures of 11th-century castle discovered in Switzerland

This content was published on Dec 1, 2025 A researcher has discovered the structures of a former castle near Uesslingen-Buch in northeastern Switzerland.

Read more: Structures of 11th-century castle discovered in Switze