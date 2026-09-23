Italiano it Svizzeri cambiano casa in media cinque volte nella vita Original Read more: Svizzeri cambiano casa in media cinque volte nella

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss residents move home five times on average during their lives, and despite a housing shortage, only about half spend more than three months searching for a new place. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss move house five times on average This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 15:18 1 minute Keystone-SDA

These are the two main findings of a survey conducted by the property portal Newhome, which interviewed 1,273 Swiss residents aged between 18 and 79.

On average, people moved house 4.9 times in their lifetime. One-third moved a maximum of twice, 41% between three and five times, and 32% over five times. Unsurprisingly, the proportion of those who have never moved house or have done so only once is particularly high amongst those under 29.

More More Housing Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switzerland

This content was published on Jul 11, 2026 Where do you stand the best chance of finding affordable housing? Where is renting cheaper than buying? Find out using the housing calculator.

Read more: Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switze