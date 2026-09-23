Swiss Move House Five Times On Average
-
Italiano
it
Svizzeri cambiano casa in media cinque volte nella vita
Original
Read more: Svizzeri cambiano casa in media cinque volte nella
These are the two main findings of a survey conducted by the property portal Newhome, which interviewed 1,273 Swiss residents aged between 18 and 79.
On average, people moved house 4.9 times in their lifetime. One-third moved a maximum of twice, 41% between three and five times, and 32% over five times. Unsurprisingly, the proportion of those who have never moved house or have done so only once is particularly high amongst those under 29.More More Housing Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switzerland
This content was published on Jul 11, 2026 Where do you stand the best chance of finding affordable housing? Where is renting cheaper than buying? Find out using the housing calculator.Read more: Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switze
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment