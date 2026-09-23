MENAFN - Swissinfo) The wrangling over UBS bank has led to a decision in the Swiss Senate. Parliamentarians voted in favour of fairly tough capital requirements. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: What the too-big-to-fail Swiss parliament vote means for UBS This content was published on September 23, 2026 - 16:58 3 minutes Manuela Siegert, SRF

UBS must be significantly better capitalised than it is at present. UBS is to underpin its foreign subsidiaries with 90% hard capital. This decision came about after months of wrangling. Twenty nine Senators voted in favour of this proposal, with 16 against.

For UBS, this represents a doubling of its capital buffer. A 45% core capital ratio currently applies to its foreign subsidiaries. It has various options for raising the additional capital. For example, it could issue additional shares, retain profits or downsize its subsidiaries.

Finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter is likely to be largely satisfied even though the government's stricter proposal did not get through. But neither did the significantly weaker alternative proposal recommended by the Economic Affairs Committee of the Senate.

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