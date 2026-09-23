Ledyard Financial Group To Present At The Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference September 24Th

HANOVER, N.H., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (the“Company”, OTCQX®: LFGP), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank (the“Bank”), today announced that Josephine Moran, CEO, and Peter Sprudzs, CFO, will present live at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 24th, 2026

DATE: September 24th

TIME: 10:00 am ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Second quarter 2026 net income was $1.7 million, or $0.52 per share, up $433 thousand from the second quarter of 2025 and up $238 thousand from the prior quarter. Q2 2026 results included growth in both net interest income and wealth management compared to Q1 2026.

Total assets at June 30, 2026 were $1.07 billion, up $78.3 million or 7.9% from a year ago and up $27.5 million, or 2.6% from the prior quarter, primarily the result of strong loan growth. Revenue from the wealth management business increased $223 thousand (4.9%) compared to the prior quarter, and $635 thousand (15.4%) compared to the second quarter a year ago, reflecting the benefit of market performance and business development efforts.



About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991. Ledyard National Bank is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned OTCQX® Best Markets under the trading symbol LFGP. For additional information about the company, stock activity, or financial results please visit the Investor Relations section of bank's website ( ).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Ledyard Financial Group

Peter J. Sprudzs

CFO

(603) 640-2743

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

...