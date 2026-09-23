Award-Winning Xcanbot Mate X Makes Its Trade Debut At REHACARE International 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Booth 1A57-3, Düsseldorf, 23-26 September - distributors and care professionals invited to test the autonomous mobility robot









Xcanbot brings the Mate X seated mobility robot and the XcanMow Mix 2000 robot lawn mower to REHACARE International 2026 in Düsseldorf, 23–26 September, Booth 1A57-3. Image: Xcanbot

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcanbot brings the Mate X to REHACARE International 2026, Booth 1A57-3, 23-26 September. It is the machine's first trade-sector appearance, two weeks after winning Tech for Good & Accessibility at the IFA Innovation Awards in Berlin, where it was also named an Honoree in IFA NEXT & Emerging Tech.

The Mate X is a seated mobility robot built and sold as consumer technology. The rider picks a destination; the machine drives there on its own, watching a full 360 degrees around it with fused LiDAR, time-of-flight and camera sensors.

That positioning is the commercial argument. Personal mobility has historically moved through medical and prescription channels, which shaped the pricing, the shelf and the sales conversation. A product engineered as consumer electronics can sit in lifestyle retail, electronics retail and online marketplaces, reaching buyers who would never enter a medical supplier.

"The people who need this product are not all patients," said Zhanbin Li, founder and CEO of Xcanbot. "They have simply noticed that distance has started deciding their day. They will not walk into a medical supplier, and they should not have to."

On Booth 1A57-3, partners can ride the machine, watch the autonomous mode and review the service specification and warranty terms. Xcanbot will present its German launch plan and is opening distribution conversations across Europe. Meetings can be booked through the contact below.

A crowdfunding campaign is in preparation, with Europe as the first market. Registration is open at launch.xcanbot.com.

About Xcanbot

Xcanbot develops consumer robotics for everyday life, including the Mate X smart mobility companion robot and the XcanMow Mix 2000 robot lawn mower.

Media and Partnership Contact

Cici Si, Marketing Manager

... | +86 189 3222 6933

launch.xcanmow.com | launch.xcanbot.com