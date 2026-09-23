Your Body Regulates Blood Sugar Better Near Someone You Love New Study Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New study identifies a new physiological principle in human physiology:“Social Physiology” - human bodies regulate glucose, temperature, and stress more efficiently in close social proximity

Jerusalem, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We know that being near someone we love can make us feel good. A new study discovers why: it helps the body work better.

Published in Science Advances, research led by Prof. Shir Atzil and PhD student Monia Masalha from Hebrew University and Dr. Shai Fuchs from Sheba Medical Center, found that blood glucose after a meal is lower when eating in companionship, compared with when eating alone. After the same standardized carbohydrate meal, participants had smaller glucose spikes and quicker glucose recovery in the social condition.

The researchers call this principle Social Physiology: the human body regulate itself more efficiently in the presence of social partners.

“We used to think of the body as an isolated system that regulates itself,” said Prof. Shir Atzil.“Our findings show that human physiology is inherently social. Being close to someone you love lowers the physical energy your body spends on regulating itself. This gives us a direct metabolic benefit to being together and reveals a core evolutionary reason why humans form bonds in the first place: our bodies run better together.”

The effect extended beyond blood sugar. Social proximity also improved temperature regulation during cold exposure and reduced stress responses in adults and infants. The benefits appeared even without physical touch and were not explained by reduced stress. Across preregistered experiments, the evidence suggests that Social Physiology is a domain-general principle of human physiology.

At a time when blood sugar regulation is a growing global health concern, the findings suggest that metabolic health may be shaped not only by what is on the plate, but also by who is at the table.“Blood sugar regulation is not just about what we eat, but who we eat with,” says Atzil.“Our relationships have an active biological role in our physical wellbeing.”

The findings offer a new way to understand human connection. Relationships may not only support our emotional lives; they may help regulate the body's most basic systems.

The researchers emphasize that social closeness is not a substitute for medical care, nutrition, or exercise. But the study points to a powerful and overlooked factor in health: the people beside us.

Masalha, M., Cohen, M., Aloni, M., Toledo, E., Stahl, E., Shachar, D., Eliav, O., Fuchs, S., & Atzil, S. (2026). Social Physiology: Human Homeostasis Is More Efficient in Social Proximity. Science Advances.

CONTACT: Danae Marx Hebrew University of Jerusalem 972524334557...