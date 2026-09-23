Buffington Homes By Toll Brothers Announces Last Chance To Purchase A New Home In Mckissic Springs Community In Bentonville, Arkansas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffington Homes by Toll Brothers, a division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home in McKissic Springs, a new community of thoughtfully designed homes in Bentonville, Arkansas. Only five homes remain available for sale in this sought after community located at intersection of Vaughn Road & Motley Road in Bentonville.

McKissic Springs offers four new home designs ranging from 2,300 to 2,700 square feet with open floor plans, versatile living spaces, and outstanding opportunities for personalization. The final quick move-in homes in the community are priced from the mid-$400,000s.









“This is the final opportunity for new home shoppers to take advantage of the incredible value offered at McKissic Springs,” said Ted Brock, Division President of Buffington Homes by Toll Brothers in Arkansas.“With beautiful new home designs and a location that offers an ideal blend of country charm and convenience, the final five homes remaining at this community will not last long.”

McKissic Springs is conveniently located just north of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) with easy access to Highway 112. Residents enjoy proximity to area shopping, dining, and recreation including nearby hiking and biking trails. Children in the community may attend highly rated Bentonville Public Schools.









For more information on the final homes remaining in McKissic Springs, call 479-269-3737 or visit BuffingtonHomesAR.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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