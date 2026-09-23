Staydry® Basement Waterproofing And Foundation Repair Details Interior Basement Waterproofing Before Michigan Ground Freeze

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELSIE, MI, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSIE, MI - September 23, 2026 -

As fall gives way to winter in Michigan, frozen ground changes which basement waterproofing methods remain practical. Exterior waterproofing depends on open soil around the foundation. Interior basement waterproofing is performed inside the home, so the seasonal closing of the yard does not stop that work the way it can stop exterior excavation. Water already sitting in the soil continues to press against foundation walls after the surface hardens.

StayDry® Basement Waterproofing and Foundation Repair describes that load as hydrostatic pressure: water in the soil around a home pushing on the outside of the foundation until moisture looks for a release through cracks, joints, or porous masonry. The company's interior waterproofing materials frame Michigan weather in terms of winter snow and summer rainfall that leave soggy soil around homes. Those materials also state that melting snow can send more water against a foundation than a typical rain event, and that frozen ground is often associated with new foundation cracks. Those points are the company's educational framing, not independently measured statewide rankings or a prediction that every basement will leak after thaw.

The method distinction is access. Exterior waterproofing works from the outside of the foundation and cannot proceed in the same way once the soil is closed. Interior basement waterproofing applies a waterproofing layer on the inside of basement walls against seeping moisture. StayDry describes interior work as one of the last lines of defense against outside water. The two approaches are related but are not the same job. Interior work does not replace every exterior drainage need or every structural foundation-repair scope.

"Frozen ground limits what can be done outside the foundation because that work depends on digging," said David Brown, Owner and Founder of StayDry. "Interior basement waterproofing is applied on the inside of the walls, so the crew is working in the basement rather than in the yard. The pressure against those walls does not wait for the soil to thaw."

On the interior face of a wall, StayDry describes a waterproofing layer applied against seeping moisture, then an additional insulating layer intended to help retain heat. The company presents that insulating layer as part of the interior system's response to hydrostatic pressure on the wall. It is not described as a structural reinforcement system and does not replace foundation-repair evaluation when walls have moved. StayDry states that the edges of the waterproofing layer must be sealed and the inside wall covered so water cannot bypass the system. If those edges are not properly sealed, the company says the home can still be at risk of flooding. Related interior conditions discussed with this work include basement leaking, foundation cracks, humidity, mold, window leaks, and sump pump failure. StayDry also identifies the HydroFlow French Drain System among its interior drainage methods when drainage at the base of the wall is part of the same scope.

Fall timing is about arriving before thaw-driven load, not about treating winter as an easy season. StayDry's winter guidance notes that moisture accumulated through colder months has limited places to go once temperatures rise above freezing, and that snowmelt can place a heavier short-term load against a Michigan foundation than a routine rain. Beginning after thaw means beginning when soil around the home is already holding that water.

"Planning interior work before the ground closes is different from reacting after water is already in the basement," said Jeff A., Service Manager at StayDry. "By the time spring thaw is underway, soggy soil and hydrostatic pressure are already acting on the foundation walls. Interior access is still available in fall because the work happens inside."

Interior basement waterproofing in Michigan remains a method choice for some homes, not a requirement for every house. It is a sealed interior layer, sometimes paired with interior drainage and a sump pump, used when seeping moisture is being managed from inside the basement. Exterior waterproofing still addresses water on the outside of the foundation when the soil can be opened. Foundation repair remains a separate evaluation when cracks or wall movement indicate a structural issue rather than a moisture-control issue alone.

StayDry® Basement Waterproofing and Foundation Repair was founded in 2006 in Lansing by David and Yvonne Brown and is now based in Ovid-Elsie. David Brown, a United States Marine Corps veteran with more than 30 years in the industry, leads the family-owned company, which describes three generations of waterproofing expertise and more than 100 years of combined team experience. The company provides interior and exterior basement waterproofing, foundation repair, crawl space encapsulation, sump pump installation, crack repair, French drain systems, and mold treatment in Michigan, with additional work in Northern Indiana and Northern Ohio.

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For more information about StayDry®, contact the company here:

StayDry®

David Brown

1-800-782-9379

...

453 W Main St, Elsie, MI 48831

CONTACT: David Brown