Arcpoint Expands Globally With Institutional Intelligence Platform For Modern Investors

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fast-growing financial technology company combines AI-powered market intelligence, institutional-grade tools, and human expertise within a platform designed to bring sophisticated technology closer to individual investors.

ArcPoint, a fast-growing international financial technology company, today announced the continued expansion of its Institutional Intelligence Platform for Modern Investors, marking a significant stage in the company's international growth and technology strategy.

With a growing presence spanning London, Ottawa, Zürich and Cape Town, ArcPoint is developing a global financial technology ecosystem around a simple idea: sophisticated market intelligence and advanced analytical technology should not be limited to large institutions.

For decades, some of the most powerful analytical capabilities in financial markets have been concentrated within institutional environments backed by specialist teams, extensive data and sophisticated infrastructure.

ArcPoint believes technology, and particularly artificial intelligence, is changing that equation.

Institutional Intelligence, Built for the Individual

Today's individual investor operates in the same fast moving global markets as professional institutions.

Economic announcements, volatility, corporate developments, changing sentiment and movements across global markets generate enormous amounts of information every day. The challenge is no longer simply accessing information. It is processing it quickly enough to understand what matters.

ArcPoint is building its technology around that challenge.

Its platform is designed to process large volumes of market information continuously, analyze changing conditions and organize complex data into more structured intelligence.

Instead of requiring investors to manually monitor endless streams of information, ArcPoint's technology is designed to perform much of that analytical work in the background.

The technology does the heavy lifting. The intelligence is delivered to the investor.

AI That Keeps Working

Artificial intelligence sits at the center of ArcPoint's technology strategy.

ArcPoint's AI acts as an always-on intelligence layer designed to analyze large quantities of market information, identify patterns, monitor changing conditions and process complex data at a speed and scale that would be difficult to reproduce manually.

Markets do not stop when an investor steps away from a screen, and ArcPoint believes the technology supporting investors should be capable of keeping pace.

While markets move, ArcPoint's technology keeps working.

For individual investors, this means gaining access to increasingly sophisticated analytical capabilities without requiring the infrastructure or resources traditionally associated with an institutional research environment.

The objective is straightforward: reduce complexity and allow technology to handle more of the analytical workload.

Built for Speed

Powerful intelligence needs powerful infrastructure behind it.

Speed and responsiveness are therefore central to the ArcPoint platform experience. The company is developing a streamlined technology environment intended to provide fast access to market information, analytical resources and platform functionality.

ArcPoint believes institutional intelligence is not simply about presenting more data. It is about combining information, processing power, speed and usability so that sophisticated technology becomes genuinely useful.

As ArcPoint grows internationally, the company is continuing to invest in the scalability and performance of its platform, supporting a broader user base and an expanding range of technological capabilities.

Powerful Technology Meets Human Expertise

While AI performs much of the analytical heavy lifting, ArcPoint continues to place significant importance on human expertise.

Technology can monitor information continuously, process large amounts of data and identify patterns. Human specialists provide another layer of context, education and support.

ArcPoint combines the two within the same ecosystem.

The result is an environment where investors are not simply handed sophisticated technology and expected to understand everything themselves. The platform performs much of the analytical work while ArcPoint's specialist infrastructure provides an additional human layer.

This combination of institutional intelligence, advanced technology and human expertise sits at the center of the ArcPoint model.







Closing the Institutional Technology Gap

ArcPoint sees artificial intelligence as part of a much broader transformation in financial technology.

Capabilities that once required extensive institutional infrastructure can increasingly be delivered through modern digital platforms.

Computing power has increased. Data moves faster. Analytical systems are becoming more sophisticated. Artificial intelligence can process information continuously and at extraordinary scale.

ArcPoint's ambition is to bring more of those capabilities within reach of the individual investor.

Institutional capability. Individual access. AI doing the heavy lifting.

The company believes this shift will play an important role in the next generation of financial technology.

From London to Ottawa, Zürich and Cape Town

ArcPoint's technology development is being accompanied by international expansion.

The company now maintains a presence across London, Ottawa, Zürich and Cape Town, establishing a growing footprint across Europe, North America and Africa.

These locations form the foundation of an increasingly international organization and reflect ArcPoint's ambition to build technology for a market that no longer operates within traditional geographic boundaries.

As its footprint grows, ArcPoint plans to continue investing in artificial intelligence, analytical infrastructure, platform performance and its overall technology ecosystem.

About ArcPoint

ArcPoint is a fast-growing international financial technology company developing an Institutional Intelligence Platform for Modern Investors.

The ArcPoint ecosystem brings together AI-powered market intelligence, advanced analytical technology, a fast and responsive platform experience and dedicated human support.

At the center of the platform is an AI-driven intelligence layer designed to continuously process complex market information and transform large volumes of data into more structured and accessible intelligence.

ArcPoint has a growing international presence spanning London, United Kingdom; Ottawa, Canada; Zürich, Switzerland; and Cape Town, South Africa.

For more information, visit .

ArcPoint. Institutional Intelligence for Modern Investors.

Contact

CMO

Robert Richards

ArcPoint

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