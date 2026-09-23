Homeowners Across The U.S. Turn To Professional Landscaping As Outdoor Spaces Become A Year-Round Priority

From routine maintenance to water-wise design, demand for professional landscaping services continues to grow as property owners look for lasting curb appeal.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Outdoor living has moved from a seasonal afterthought to a year-round investment for many American homeowners. Across suburbs, cities and growing communities, more property owners are hiring professional landscaping services to design, build and maintain yards that add value, lower upkeep and hold up to local weather.Lawns, planting beds and hardscapes take steady attention. Busy schedules, rising equipment costs and regional challenges like drought, heavy rain and pests have led many homeowners to hand the work over to experienced crews. A well-kept landscape also makes a strong first impression, which matters for homeowners planning to sell and for commercial property managers.Professional landscapers bring knowledge of soil conditions, native and climate-suited plants, irrigation and drainage. That knowledge helps homeowners avoid costly mistakes, such as planting the wrong species or overwatering, that can shorten the life of a landscape.A new installation is only the starting point. Ongoing landscape maintenance keeps a property healthy and attractive through the year. Maintenance typically includes:Regular mowing, edging and trimmingShrub and tree pruningWeed control and mulchingSeasonal fertilizationIrrigation checks and adjustmentsDebris cleanup after stormsIn warm-climate regions such as Florida, the Gulf Coast and the Southwest, the growing season runs most of the year, so consistent maintenance is especially important to keep landscapes from becoming overgrown.Landscaping needs vary widely across the country. Homeowners in the West and Southwest are shifting toward drought-tolerant plants and efficient irrigation. In the Southeast, managing heavy rainfall, humidity and storm damage is a priority. Northern states focus on seasonal cleanups and preparing yards for winter. Across all regions, native plants, low-maintenance designs and outdoor living features like patios, walkways and lighting are growing in popularity.With so many providers available, homeowners are encouraged to research carefully before hiring. Key steps include:Confirming the company is licensed and insured where requiredReviewing photos of past projects and customer reviewsAsking for a written estimate with a clear scope of workChoosing a provider familiar with local plants, soil, and climateAsking whether ongoing maintenance plans are availableFor a step-by-step walkthrough, this guide on how to find the right landscaper near you covers the questions to ask and the warning signs to watch for when comparing local companies.As homeowners spend more time outdoors and place greater value on curb appeal, demand for professional landscaping is expected to keep rising. Sustainable design, smart irrigation and low-maintenance planting are likely to shape the industry in the years ahead.

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Homeowners Across the U.S. Turn to Professional Landscaping as Outdoor Spaces Become a Year-Round Priority News Provided By SEOG LLC September 23, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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