Arab America Foundation Announces Confirmed Speakers And Performers For Annual CONNECT Empowerment Summit November 6-7

Connect Empowerment Summit, Speakers and Performers

2026 Connect Empowerment Summit Logo

CONNECT Empowerment Summit Builds Community and Inspires Action

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce the speakers and programming for the 2026 CONNECT Empowerment Summit, taking place Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles in Chantilly, Virginia.Bringing Arab Americans together from across the country, CONNECT is a national gathering designed to inspire, educate, celebrate, and empower. The Summit will feature prominent community leaders, public servants, entrepreneurs, educators, artists, advocates, professionals, and rising leaders engaging in timely conversations about the future of the Arab American community.“The CONNECT Empowerment Summit is about bringing our community together and turning connection into action,” said Warren David, President of Arab America and Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation.“At a time when Arab American voices and stories are receiving unprecedented attention, we have an opportunity to strengthen our community, celebrate our heritage, develop the next generation of leaders, and take greater ownership of our narrative.”This year's program will explore some of the most important issues and opportunities facing Arab Americans today, including public service and civic engagement, women's leadership, mental health, entrepreneurship, education, mentorship, cultural identity, and strengthening the Arab American narrative.The weekend will also feature:--Inspiring panels and conversations with national Arab American leaders--Recognition of the Foundation's 20 Under 20, 30 Under 30, and 40 Under 40 awardees--Networking opportunities connecting Arab Americans from across the United States--Ahlan Networking Reception and Dinner--The debut of the Arab America Ensemble during Fann Wa Tarab: Tarab Across Generations - The Songs That Raised Us--Arab cuisine, music, dance, and cultural programming--The elegant Al Rabitah Gala on Saturday evening--An optional Washington, D.C. tour and farewell gathering on Sunday, November 8CONNECT has become a growing national gathering where established leaders and emerging voices come together across generations, professions, and communities with one shared purpose: connecting and empowering Arab Americans.The Arab America Foundation (AAF, ) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) educational and cultural organization whose mission is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, connect and empower Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the United StatesIn 2025, we welcomed over 400 attendees from 24 states-2026 will be even bigger. Don't miss your chance to join this growing national movement!REGISTER, CLICK HERESPONSOR, CLICK HERE

Rita Yelda

Arab America Foundation

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Arab America Foundation Announces Confirmed Speakers and Performers for Annual CONNECT Empowerment Summit November 6-7 News Provided By Arab America Foundation September 23, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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