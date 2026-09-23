DC-Area Culinary Innovators Rethink Centuries-Old Tradition With Lava-Center And Harvest-Inspired Mooncakes

Victoria Wu & team are masters of set ups in TV studios.

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The molds show here are perfect for teaching TV hosts how to make Mooncakes.

Sampling is always a key part of every TV appearance no matter what the subject.

Cakes by Happy Eatery Blends Heritage with Modern Pastry Trends, as Featured on FOX 5's Good Day DC

- Victoria Wu, Co-Owner of Cakes By Happy EateryMANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the Mid-Autumn Festival formally arriving this Friday, September 25th, Northern Virginia's premier family-owned bakery is challenging traditional pastry boundaries. Victoria Wu, co-owner of Cakes by Happy Eatery, recently joined FOX 5's Good Day DC to showcase the evolution of the holiday's most iconic treat and demonstrate how modern culinary trends are reshaping a centuries-old tradition ( ).“This annual holiday celebrates the end of the harvest season with family gatherings, gift-giving, and many cultural traditions,” explains Wu.“It's one of the most important traditional holidays in Asian culture, second only to Lunar New Year.”While classic mooncakes-traditionally round, dense pastries filled with sweet lotus seed paste, red bean, or mixed nuts-remain seasonal staples, Cakes by Happy Eatery is driving new presentation and flavor concepts for 2026. This season's breakout hit is a direct response to a massive shift in how the community consumes these rich, lustrous pastries: modern pairing choices.“While mooncakes are traditionally enjoyed with gourmet teas, we are seeing a major surge in people pairing them with coffee,” says Wu.“To celebrate that crossover, our black sesame latte flavor is the hottest new mooncake profile this season, bridging the gap between time-honored ingredients and modern café culture.”The coffee-centric innovations headline a diverse 2026 lineup that includes:.Black Sesame Latte & Peanut Butter Lava: A sophisticated blending of rich, roasted black sesame with a molten, creamy peanut butter center that appeals to contemporary palates..The Pumpkin Patch: A visually striking, pumpkin-shaped pastry featuring a candied pumpkin filling and toasted pumpkin seeds, bridging the spirit of the Eastern harvest festival with familiar Western autumn flavors..Expanded Five-Nuts Classic: A traditional, intricate Cantonese-style pastry packed with an elevated combination of more than 10 distinct nuts and seeds, including pistachios, pecans, and flax seeds.Because mooncakes are incredibly rich and balance both sweet and savory elements, Wu recommends slicing them into small wedges to share with family. The round shape of the pastry represents the full moon and symbolizes completeness, unity, and perfection. Hand-crafted to feature embossed floral patterns or Chinese characters representing good fortune, exchanging these pastries remains an essential custom for regional families and businesses alike.For more information about mooncakes and Mid-Autumn Festival, go to .

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DC-Area Culinary Innovators Rethink Centuries-Old Tradition with Lava-Center and Harvest-Inspired Mooncakes News Provided By Cakes by Happy Eatery September 23, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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