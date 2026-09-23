HOW LUMICUP IS HELPING STADIUMS AND VENUES TURN BEVERAGE SERVICE INTO PROFIT

Photo Credit: Sharon Williams

25% Faster Pours, Less Foam Waste, Colder Drinks and Aluminum Recycling Value Drive Measurable Operational Gains

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As stadiums, arenas and hospitality operators look for ways to improve efficiency without sacrificing the guest experience, many are finding an unlikely source of operational gains: the cup itself. LumiCup, the endlessly recyclable aluminum cup, is helping venues move concession lines faster, reduce beverage waste, keep drinks colder and unlock new value through aluminum recycling.According to LumiCup's Total Cost of Ownership analysis, there is a $0.49 per cup in potential operational and material-value offsets, including faster beverage service, reduced product waste, aluminum recycling value and lower disposal costs.“Operators are under pressure to move lines faster, maximize every keg and deliver a better experience for guests,” said Kevin Diamond, CEO of Lumi.“What we're seeing is that the cup itself can play a bigger role than many people realize. When LumiCup's design reduces foam, speeds up pours and keeps beverages cold for longer, those small improvements can add up across thousands of transactions.”Less Waste, More Product SoldLumiCup's smooth aluminum surface reduces nucleation-the microscopic process that creates excess foam during pouring-allowing bartenders and concession workers to achieve faster, more consistent pours with less waste. According to LumiCup's TCO analysis, reducing foam-off by approximately 0.30 ounces per 16-ounce pour can help operators capture more saleable beverages from each keg. At a $12 average beverage price, the analysis estimates that this yield improvement can create approximately $0.23 in value per LumiCup, or roughly $36 in additional product value per keg based..25% Faster Pours Can Keep Lines MovingLumiCup can also help operators increase beverage-service throughput. LumiCup's analysis compares average pour times of 12–15 seconds for traditional plastic cups with 8–10 seconds for LumiCup-approximately 25% faster. For high-volume venues, that additional capacity can help reduce bottlenecks during peak service periods and create opportunities to capture sales that might otherwise be abandoned because of long lines.Colder Drinks, Better Guest ExperienceLumiCup's aluminum construction helps beverages stay cold 70% longer than traditional plastic cups, helping maintain beverage quality throughout an event. For fans and guests, that means a colder drink from the first sip to the last-and a drinking experience designed to feel more premium than traditional disposable plastic. Guests who enjoy their first cold drink are more likely to want another one.Sustainability That Creates ValueLumiCup is made from aluminum, a material that can be recycled repeatedly without losing its inherent properties. Unlike plastic cups that typically become waste after a single use, LumiCup retains its material value after an event. Depending on local recycling infrastructure and venue agreements, operators may have opportunities to recover value through aluminum recycling rebates while reducing the volume of beverage-service waste sent to the landfill.“Most disposable cups represent a cost that leaves the building and never comes back,” said Diamond.“LumiCup changes that equation. It can support sustainability goals while creating an opportunity to recover value from the discarded material.”A Cup That Becomes Part of the BrandLumiCup also turns beverage service into a branding and sponsorship opportunity. Fully customizable with venue, team or sponsor branding, LumiCup transforms a standard concession item into a highly visible marketing touchpoint that stays in guests' hands throughout an event. Custom LumiCups can help venues extend sponsor visibility beyond signage and screens while creating a more memorable branded experience for fans.For more information on LumiCups or to inquire about availability and branding options, visit lumicup or contact ....About Lumi and the LumiCupLumi is revolutionizing single-use drinkware with its groundbreaking product, the LumiCup – the lightest disposable and endlessly recyclable aluminum cup on the market. Founded in 2021 with a vision to combat the global surge in single-use plastic, Lumi's innovative beverage solution offers a stylish, high-performance alternative to plastic cups. Available in five sizes (9 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz. and 24 oz.), LumiCups deliver true material and carbon footprint sustainability while improving the drink experience by staying cold 70% longer. With the planet enduring a staggering 10M tons of annual waste from single-use plastic cups, sophisticated and lustrous LumiCups are an environmentally conscious choice that offer a premium user experience. Join the movement online at lumicup and @thelumicup on Instagram. Please contact LumiCup at....SALES INQUIRIESAlison Diamond...# # #

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HOW LUMICUP IS HELPING STADIUMS AND VENUES TURN BEVERAGE SERVICE INTO PROFIT News Provided By LumiCup September 23, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Waste Management



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