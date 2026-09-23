Recruiting for Good Launches "Celebrate Your Faith Today" 3-Days to Party Travel Reward Made Just for You!

Participate in Recruiting for Good to Celebrate Your Faith, Experience The Sweetest Christmas and Party for 3 Days in Strasbourg, France Made Just for You!

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been helping companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love Made to Serve You!

Recruiting for Good Unveils "Celebrate Your Faith Today" a Meaningful Travel Reward, Gifting 3-Day Luxury Festival Experiences in Europe's Most Beautiful Cities

- Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LOS ANGELES, CA - Recruiting for Good, a premier purpose-driven staffing agency based in Los Angeles, has officially launched "Celebrate Your Faith Today. " This unique luxury travel gifting reward is reserved for value-driven professionals who want to use their everyday business networks to help fund mentoring program for girls in LA "The Sweetest Gigs;" while earning bespoke, three-day journeys to the world's most breathtaking, culturally rich faith festivals."Our luxury travel reward is created for value driven professionals in the US who have a LinkedIn profile, make a positive impact in their respective communities, and love to share and gift meaningful experiences that improve loved ones' lives," says Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. "We are incredibly proud to introduce 'Celebrate Your Faith Today,' giving our community a beautiful way to honor their values, learn anew, and experience the most magnificent cultural and faith-driven festivals in Europe's most beautiful cities. And stay at five-star hotels. To discover all the festivals, visit ."The "Celebrate Your Faith Today" luxury travel reward feature a rotating curation of Europe's most awe-inspiring historical and sacred gatherings, including:1. Semana Santa (Holy Week) - Seville, Spain: Widely considered the most dramatic and awe-inspiring Catholic celebration in the world, Holy Week transforms the historic streets of Seville for seven days leading up to Easter Sunday.2. Scoppio del Carro (Explosion of the Cart) - Florence, Italy: Held on Easter Sunday, this unique tradition in Florence dates back to the First Crusade and symbolizes the distribution of holy fire to the community.3. Christkindelsmärik - Strasbourg, France: Known globally as the "Capital of Christmas," Strasbourg hosts Europe's oldest and most beautiful Christmas festival, dating back to 1570, filling the city with magical lights, alpine chalets, and centuries of festive heritage. ( ).4. Oslo International Church Music Festival - Oslo, Norway: Held annually in March, this premier 10-day festival showcases the grand artistic, choral, and instrumental heritage of the church, serving as a magnificent anchor for modern cultural travel.Each reward includes world-class five-star hotel accommodations.About Celebrate Your Faith TodayThe meaningful luxury travel reward created by Recruiting for Good; perfectly made to gift. Journeys are designed exclusively for milestone birthdays, anniversaries, and enduring friendships. Celebrate Your Faith delivers highly curated travel experiences that seamlessly blend a passion for the best religious European festivities with the world's most beautiful cities, including five-star hotel accommodations. ( ).About Recruiting for GoodSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose-driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Operations. Professionals participate in Recruiting for Good's unique referral program to fund local community causes, support girls' mentorship, and earn ultra-luxury travel rewards to celebrate life's milestones.About Three Days to PartyThe bespoke luxury travel reward created by Recruiting for Good; perfectly made to gift. Journeys are designed exclusively for milestone birthdays, anniversaries, and enduring friendships. 3 Days to Party delivers highly curated experiences that seamlessly blend a passion for the best European cultural festivities with the world's most beautiful cities, including five-star hotel accommodations. Engineered for those who appreciate both uncompromising luxury and deep social purpose, the program helps professionals honor a loved one's legacy through life-enriching celebrations.

Carlos Cymerman

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Recruiting for Good Launches "Celebrate Your Faith Today" 3-Days to Party Travel Reward News Provided By Recruiting for Good September 23, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry



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