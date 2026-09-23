Smart Data Solutions Recognized As An Aspirant In Everest Group Pre-Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Recognition highlights Smart Data Solutions' AI-Native Platform, configurable pre-adjudication edits and clinical review capabilities for healthcare payers.

- April Gill

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Data Solutions, a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent workflow automation through a unified AI-Native Platform has been recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group's Pre-payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. The recognition highlights Smart Data Solutions' approach to moving payment integrity upstream by embedding configurable pre-adjudication edits directly into clearinghouse and omnichannel intake workflows.

Everest Group's assessment indicates that the healthcare payer market is shifting from retrospective recovery toward earlier intervention before claims are paid. This transition is being driven by rising medical costs, payment leakage, provider abrasion, and the growing need for administrative efficiency.

Within this evolving market, the assessment identifies two core strengths that position Smart Data Solutions to address payer needs. First, its AI-native platform embeds configurable pre-adjudication edits directly into clearinghouse and omnichannel intake workflows, enabling earlier intervention in the claim's lifecycle. Second, referenced clients highlighted the company's flexibility and pricing, reflecting its ability to deliver adaptable front-end service workflows through commercially aligned engagement models.

“With the growing importance of claims editing in pre-payment integrity, payers are increasingly looking for solutions that can intervene and edit at the very point of entry, rather than creating a separate layer for it,” says Ankur Verma, Vice President, Everest Group.“Smart Data Solutions differentiates by embedding configurable pre-adjudication edits directly into clearinghouse and omnichannel intake workflows, applying integrity checks at the point claims first enter the system rather than downstream. Along with this, it also offers clinical review solutions, expanding its presence in the value chain. Its ability to support buyers with adaptable front-end workflows and commercially aligned engagement models was further appreciated by referenced clients. A collection of these factors has contributed to Smart Data Solutions' positioning as an Aspirant in Everest Group's Pre-payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.”

“This recognition reinforces the importance of addressing payment integrity at the point claims first enter the system,” said April Gill, CCO at Smart Data Solutions.“By connecting claims intake, configurable edits, and clinical review within the same operational flow, we help payers identify issues earlier and create a more efficient foundation for accurate payment decisions.”

Building on a differentiated front-end foundation

For healthcare payers, this market shift is significant. Everest Group reports that buyers prioritize measurable cost savings, accurate error identification, domain expertise, pricing flexibility, and customization when selecting pre-payment integrity partners. As a result, technology must not only deliver advanced capabilities but also translate them into measurable outcomes and align with payer operating environments.

Smart Data Solutions is building on this opportunity through its current pre-payment integrity work in clinical review. This focused entry point provides a strong foundation for expanding into a broader range of pre-payment use cases as payer requirements continue to evolve.

“Our next phase is about building on this strong point-of-entry advantage,” said Gill.“We are focused on expanding our pre-payment integrity capabilities, advancing analytics support, and offering greater deployment flexibility so payers can adopt the model that best aligns with their operating environment.”

Smart Data Solutions strengths highlighted in the assessment

Smart Data Solutions' positioning reflects a specialized approach to pre-payment integrity: intervene earlier, configure workflows around payer requirements, and connect claims editing with clinical review. By applying integrity checks within intake and clearinghouse workflows, Smart Data Solutions helps reduce the need for a separate downstream layer and supports a more connected path from claim entry to review.

. AI-Native Platform with configurable pre-adjudication edits embedded in clearinghouse and omnichannel intake workflows.

. Integrity checks applied when claims first enter the system, rather than as a separate downstream layer.

. Clinical review solutions that expand Smart Data Solutions' presence across the pre-payment integrity value chain.

. Adaptable front-end service workflows aligned to buyer requirements.

. Flexible pricing and commercially aligned engagement models appreciated by referenced clients.

ABOUT SMART DATA SOLUTIONS

Smart Data Solutions is a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent workflow automation through a unified AI-Native Platform. Purpose-built for healthcare, the platform connects intake, data, intelligence, and workflow to reduce administrative friction, improve interoperability and enable more efficient operations at scale.

Today, the platform supports more than 600 healthcare organizations through a portfolio of solutions including Digital Mailroom, Clearinghouse, Document Intelligence, Intelligent Connectivity, and Intelligent Operations. Together, these capabilities help healthcare organizations transform fragmented information into trusted, action-ready data and connected workflows driving reduced costs, increased efficiency, and operational confidence.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

Jay Tonsager

Smart Data Solutions

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Smart Data Solutions Recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group Pre-payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment News Provided By Smart Data Solutions September 23, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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