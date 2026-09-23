Manipur CM Urges Officials To Work With Dedication Towards Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 23 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday urged officials to discharge their duties with dedication and a strong sense of commitment towards the state and the nation, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday attended Utkarsh 2026, a felicitation programme for successful Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) candidates and farewell of the outgoing batch of the Alternative Learning Systems - Indian Administrative Service (ALS IAS) coaching institute at Palace Auditorium, Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister appreciated the outstanding performance of the aspirants of the institute in the recently declared Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination results and those who have cleared examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

He added that these achievements reflect the dedication and hard work of the candidates and the efforts of the institute. Khemchand Singh further informed that the state government has already earmarked a budget of Rs 2.8 crore for the Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme, which aims to provide aspiring candidates with opportunities to pursue quality coaching within the state.

The Chief Minister stated that the successful candidates, as the future of the state's administrative machinery, have an important role to play in the progress of the state and the nation. He further emphasised that, Manipur being home to 36 different communities, a strong sense of belongingness and unity should be nurtured by considering ourselves first as Manipuris and secondly as Indians.

Education Department's Commissioner-cum-Secretary Ningthoujam Geoffrey stated that the Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme was launched in 2019. He said that when the scheme was launched, classes were conducted online, while physical classes commenced in 2021–2022.

Recalling the hardships he faced when he was an aspirant in the past while staying outside the state for coaching, Geoffrey said that the initiative to provide coaching facilities within the state was taken by the concerned authority to overcome such difficulties. He urged the successful candidates to value the availability of such facilities within the state.

Encouraging the outgoing batch, he stated that their completion of the programme was not the end but the beginning of a new journey, and stressed the need for hard work to achieve success.

The programme was attended by Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, senior administrative officers of the state government, students and parents, among others.