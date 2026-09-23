Fwd: Press Release: Fastercapital Update: Softmide Technologies Limited Reports Product And Commercial Milestones

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Softmide technologies Limited, a Lagos-based health technology startup, today reported a series of operational milestones as it advances its pre-launch digital health platform... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lagos, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

Softmide technologies Limited, a Lagos-based health technology startup, today reported a series of operational milestones as it advances its pre-launch digital health platform with ongoing support from FasterCapital. The company has renewed its web domain, secured pilot customers, expanded its technical and go-to-market talent, and formalized clinical integration efforts following industry engagement in Lagos.

FasterCapital and the LaunchUp program continue to support Softmide technologies Limited's current execution priorities, focusing on milestone planning, product refinement, and introductions to relevant healthcare stakeholders as the startup moves toward broader pilot deployment.

What the Startup Delivers?

Softmide is building a pre-launch health platform designed to connect clinicians and patients, streamline care workflows, and support scalable pilot deployments. Recent work centers on platform readiness, clinician integration APIs, and market-facing materials to support pilot onboarding and feedback capture from healthcare partners.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital is providing ongoing support to Softmide through LaunchUp, including:

– milestone planning and execution tracking to keep product and pilot goals aligned; – execution follow-up and prioritization to accelerate roadmap delivery; – fundraising-readiness coaching to prepare materials and messaging; – introductions to healthcare stakeholders and industry contacts where appropriate; – pitch and communication refinement to support pilot recruitment and investor readiness.

Current Execution Priorities

Softmide's present focus is on ongoing product development and pilot deployment: renewing and maintaining its domain presence, integrating clinician workflows via the new partnership with a professional doctor and healthcare workers, onboarding two senior full-stack engineers to accelerate platform features, and working with a part-time growth marketer to refine acquisition channels and pilot recruitment.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Softmide technologies Limited through LaunchUp. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Softmide technologies Limited

Softmide technologies Limited is a Nigerian health technology startup developing a clinician-integrated digital health platform. Recent operational updates include buying and renewing the company web domain, securing 10 pilot customers, forming an integration partnership with a practicing doctor and healthcare workers to support distribution, expanding the engineering team with two senior full-stack hires, and engaging a part-time growth marketer. The team also showcased the pre-launch platform at the Innovate AI conference in Lagos.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including LaunchUp, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.