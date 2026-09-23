Haifa Victory Day: FANS Pays Tribute To Indian Soldiers In New Delhi

The Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) organised Haifa Victory Day Commemoration at Teen-Murti Haifa Chowk in the national capital on Wednesday and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the Battle of Haifa. The ceremony began with the National Song, followed by floral tributes at the memorial pillars erected in memory of the brave soldiers.

RSS Leader Hails Soldiers' Sacrifice

Addressing the gathering, Indresh Kumar, Chief Patron of the Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) and Member of the National Executive of the RSS, said that Teen-Murti Haifa Chowk would, in the years to come, become one of the important landmarks in the world. He expressed the hope that a grand annual fair would one day be organised at the site, attracting visitors from across the globe.

Indresh Kumar said that India has always played an important role in promoting world peace and that the contribution of Indian soldiers in the liberation of Haifa was also rooted in this spirit. He recalled that despite limited resources, Indian soldiers displayed extraordinary courage and secured victory, contributing to the restoration of peace.

He noted that in memory of these brave soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed Teen-Murti Chowk as Teen-Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018. Since then, FANS has commemorated Haifa Victory Day every year on September 23. Indresh Kumar appreciated the efforts of the event organisers.

Referring to India-Israel relations, Indresh Kumar said that the two countries have longstanding friendly relations. He also highlighted the common challenges posed by terrorism and extremism. Describing India as a land of peace, harmony and democratic values, he said that the Sanatan, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain traditions have all conveyed messages of peace and harmony to the world.

Israel Values India as a Friend

According to a release, Nitay Ben-Haim, Political Adviser at the Embassy of Israel, expressed gratitude to FANS for organising the commemoration and said that Israel has always regarded India as a friend. He said that India had stood by Israel during difficult times.

Ben-Haim noted that India and Israel are among the world's ancient civilisations and face several common challenges. He highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries in areas including science, technology, agriculture, security and strategic affairs, adding that shared challenges and cooperation have brought the two nations closer. (ANI)

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