Delhi Bar Associations Suspend Protest After Govt Holds Vehicle Rules
Protest suspended after CM's intervention
On the withdrawal of abstention from Judicial work, the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) also issued a circular informing that the delegation of the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi was called for discussion by the Chief Minister of Delhi along with the Delhi Law Minister, Delhi Transport Minister, and had a detailed discussion on the grievances and concerns of the legal fraternity regarding the introduction of a new mechanism for disposal of traffic challans. It is said in the circular that after detailed deliberations, the Chief Minister has put on hold the implementation of the said notification in the state of NCT of Delhi until a concrete resolution is arrived at after due deliberation and consideration of the suggestions and concerns raised by the Coordination Committee. Accordingly, the call for abstention from work and the proposed protest march on 24.09.2026 stands suspended; circular read.
DBA strike to continue against Centre
Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary, NDBA, said that the call for abstention from work and protest march to LG House has been withdrawn for tomorrow. Advocate Vijay Bishnoi, Secretary, Central Delhi Court Bar Association and coordinator of the Cooperation Committee, said that after a meeting and receipt of the representation filed by lawyers, the notification has been put on hold till further direction. Advocate Dr. D K Sharma, President, DBA, said that we are satisfied with the response of the Delhi State Government. It has put the notification on hold, but it is not the end of the matter. It should be withdrawn, but it can be done by the Central Government, as the Act is amended by the Centre for the entire country. Our protest will be against the Central Government. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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