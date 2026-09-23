Ganeshotsav: Surat Artist Crafts 6Mm Ganesha Idol On A Pencil Tip

The Genesis of a Micro-Idol

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) As Ganeshotsav festivities sweep across the country with grand pandals and towering statues, one extraordinary creation in Gujarat's Surat is captivating devotees by proving that devotion finds many manifestations. Patel Mayank Dineshbhai, a young local artist, has created Surat's "smallest Ganesha idol", measuring a microscopic 6 millimetres - crafted entirely on the tip of a pencil. While public conversation during the festival usually revolves around massive installations competing for height, Mayank's micro-sculpture has quickly become a prime centre of attraction for its intricate craftsmanship and intense detail.

The idea for the micro-art was born two years ago during a simple experiment. "This idea came to me two years ago when I carved the alphabet of my name on a pencil tip. After that, I thought: could an idol of Lord Ganesha also be made the same way? I tried to make it, and it finally came together," Mayank told ANI.

A Test of Precision and Devotion

Bringing the 6mm Lord Ganesha to life was no simple task. The delicate sculpting process required relentless precision, steady hands, and absolute devotion. "It took me five days of hard work and deep concentration to make it. It needed immense focus," Mayank shared, reflecting on the challenging process of shaping such fine features.

Traditional Conclusion to a Unique Creation

In keeping with traditional festival customs, Mayank will fulfil the ritual of visarjan by immersing the entire pencil after completing the worship. (ANI)

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