Ganeshotsav: Surat Artist Crafts 6Mm Ganesha Idol On A Pencil Tip
The Genesis of a Micro-Idol
The idea for the micro-art was born two years ago during a simple experiment. "This idea came to me two years ago when I carved the alphabet of my name on a pencil tip. After that, I thought: could an idol of Lord Ganesha also be made the same way? I tried to make it, and it finally came together," Mayank told ANI.
A Test of Precision and Devotion
Bringing the 6mm Lord Ganesha to life was no simple task. The delicate sculpting process required relentless precision, steady hands, and absolute devotion. "It took me five days of hard work and deep concentration to make it. It needed immense focus," Mayank shared, reflecting on the challenging process of shaping such fine features.
Traditional Conclusion to a Unique Creation
In keeping with traditional festival customs, Mayank will fulfil the ritual of visarjan by immersing the entire pencil after completing the worship. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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