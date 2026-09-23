Telangana: Lecturer Murders Engineering Student Over Jealousy, Arrested

Lecturer Arrested for Student's Murder

The Telangana Police on Wednesday apprehended a 38-year-old contract lecturer, Jetty Naveen Kumar, for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old engineering student, Thandra Akshitarani. The victim passed away at a local government hospital on September 13.

Love Rivalry Turns Fatal

According to officials, the victim was in a relationship with the lecturer, but jealousy was triggered after an overman under whom she was pursuing an apprenticeship also pursued her in the name of love. This rivalry between the two led Jetty Naveen to murder the victim by forcing her to drink poison.

Investigation Uncovers Suicide Plot

He subsequently attempted to present the crime as a suicide and called her father to inform him of the same. Although the accused tried to frame the murder as a suicide, a police investigation based on technical evidence and CCTV analysis established the case as a murder, leading to the lecturer's arrest. Further details are awaited.

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